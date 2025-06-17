Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Waste mgmt the green way: CDRI turns kitchen, garden waste to compost

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 17, 2025 08:54 PM IST

A newly installed bio-composting machine is now transforming kitchen and garden waste into nutrient-rich compost

The ICAR-Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI) in Jankipuram has committed to becoming a zero-waste campus by converting all its organic waste into compost. A newly installed bio-composting machine is now transforming kitchen and garden waste into nutrient-rich compost, marking a major push for eco-friendly solid waste management.

The CDRI in Lucknow (Sourced)
The CDRI in Lucknow (Sourced)

The machine will be inaugurated on Wednesday along with a 1.2-MW solar power generation plant as part of World Environment Day celebrations by the institute.

“This innovative system processes organic waste from our canteen, hostel, and guest house kitchens by mixing it with horticultural waste such as leaves, grass, and shrubs,” said Radha Rangarajan, director of CDRI. “It’s not just waste disposal, it’s resource regeneration.”

The machine, with a daily processing capacity of 500 kg, produces high-quality compost within 24 to 48 hours. It features automated shredding, mixing, and continuous aeration while maintaining an optimal temperature of 60–70°C and moisture levels of 8–10%. This ensures efficient and odour-free decomposition with minimal energy consumption.

Rangarajan added that the compost is used across the institute’s gardens and other horticultural activities. “The machine reduces waste volume by up to 80%, cuts down greenhouse gas emissions, and enriches the soil — directly supporting the work of our horticulture department.”

Sanjeev Yadav, the institute’s media coordinator, said that the kitchens preparing food for over 700 people generate significant amounts of organic waste. “Additionally, the campus’s vast green cover produces a large volume of garden waste. This machine helps us handle both responsibly,” he said.

The campus also operates an effluent treatment plant (ETP) for laboratory waste and a sewage treatment plant (STP) for residential and office sewage. Treated water from these facilities is recycled to irrigate the campus’s extensive plantations, further boosting its green footprint.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Waste mgmt the green way: CDRI turns kitchen, garden waste to compost
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 17, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On