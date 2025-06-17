Waste mgmt the green way: CDRI turns kitchen, garden waste to compost

The ICAR-Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI) in Jankipuram has committed to becoming a zero-waste campus by converting all its organic waste into compost. A newly installed bio-composting machine is now transforming kitchen and garden waste into nutrient-rich compost, marking a major push for eco-friendly solid waste management. The CDRI in Lucknow (Sourced)

The machine will be inaugurated on Wednesday along with a 1.2-MW solar power generation plant as part of World Environment Day celebrations by the institute.

“This innovative system processes organic waste from our canteen, hostel, and guest house kitchens by mixing it with horticultural waste such as leaves, grass, and shrubs,” said Radha Rangarajan, director of CDRI. “It’s not just waste disposal, it’s resource regeneration.”

The machine, with a daily processing capacity of 500 kg, produces high-quality compost within 24 to 48 hours. It features automated shredding, mixing, and continuous aeration while maintaining an optimal temperature of 60–70°C and moisture levels of 8–10%. This ensures efficient and odour-free decomposition with minimal energy consumption.

Rangarajan added that the compost is used across the institute’s gardens and other horticultural activities. “The machine reduces waste volume by up to 80%, cuts down greenhouse gas emissions, and enriches the soil — directly supporting the work of our horticulture department.”

Sanjeev Yadav, the institute’s media coordinator, said that the kitchens preparing food for over 700 people generate significant amounts of organic waste. “Additionally, the campus’s vast green cover produces a large volume of garden waste. This machine helps us handle both responsibly,” he said.

The campus also operates an effluent treatment plant (ETP) for laboratory waste and a sewage treatment plant (STP) for residential and office sewage. Treated water from these facilities is recycled to irrigate the campus’s extensive plantations, further boosting its green footprint.