Water from Hathini Kund barrage pushes Yamuna over danger mark in Mathura

With water released from the Hathini Kund barrage reaching Mathura, the Yamuna crossed the danger mark of 166 metres and was measured at 166.55 metres at Prayag Ghat on Thursday. However, officials said adequate arrangements were in place and urged residents not to panic, adding that the river was expected to keep rising for two days before receding from Saturday. Mathura DM CP Singh inspecting roads in Naujheel area on Thursday. (HT)

Overseeing relief work in villages along Naujheel road in Chhata tehsil, Mathura district magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh said: “A discharge of 3.29 lakh cusec from Hathini Kund barrage in Yamuna Nagar district of Haryana has started reaching Mathura today (Thursday), causing the water level in the Yamuna to rise.”

People in vulnerable areas had been shifted to safer places and schools were being used as shelter homes, while boats had been deployed to reach villagers cut off by floodwaters, he said.

“Children must stay away from the river. Adequate fodder is available for livestock and medical teams, including physicians and veterinary doctors, are on duty,” Singh said.

Meanwhile, in Agra, the Yamuna’s water level was recorded at 151.645 metres at 4 pm on Thursday — below the danger mark of 152.400 metres and the high-flood level of 154.760 metres.