Water hyacinth chokes Gomti despite regular LMC cleaning drives

The Gomti river continues to be covered with dense layers of water hyacinth despite regular cleaning efforts by the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC), raising serious concerns over the effectiveness of the civic body’s action and highlighting gaps in river management. Large stretches of the river from Gomti Barrage to Shaheed Path are blanketed with thick mats of water hyacinth. (HT photo)

During a field visit by HT on Sunday, large stretches of the river—from Gomti Barrage to Shaheed Path—were found blanketed with thick mats of water hyacinth. This was despite the LMC deploying over 35 sanitation workers and multiple boats for its removal. Workers could be seen removing the weed manually, but vast patches remained untouched, pointing to either inadequate planning or lack of follow-through.

The state government has been emphasising the need for cleaning the Gomti, especially focusing on the removal of water hyacinth which hampers water flow, depletes oxygen levels and affects aquatic life.

When HT contacted LMC’s chief engineer (mechanical and electrical) Manoj Prabhat, he said, “Our drive to remove water hyacinth is going on. The problem is that the growth rate of the weed is extremely high and it regenerates quickly even after removal. We are trying to deal with it continuously, but it remains a challenge.”

Environmental experts say water hyacinth thrives in stagnant and polluted waters, especially where untreated sewage and solid waste are discharged directly into the river. They argue that the recurring issue can’t be solved through surface-level removal alone and demand a long-term, multi-pronged strategy to tackle the root causes.

Local residents and morning walkers along the Gomti Riverfront expressed frustration over the repeated failure to clear the river. “Every time we see some labourers clearing it, but it returns in a few days. It’s just a temporary show, not a serious solution,” said Pankaj Srivastava, a daily visitor to the riverfront.

The continued presence of water hyacinth not only hampers river flow and ecology but also poses a threat to upcoming tourism and beautification projects planned along the river.

Experts and citizens are now calling for a comprehensive river management policy that includes eco-restoration, sewage treatment, continuous monitoring, and active public engagement to ensure sustainable results.