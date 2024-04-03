Water tanker crushes labourer at Lko Outer Ring Road

A labourer died after allegedly coming under the wheels of a water tanker, near a village in Dubagga, on the under-construction Outer Ring Road, in Lucknow, on Wednesday. Kin of deceased labourer protesting on the road with the body, demanding the arrest of the driver (HT Photo)

At the time of the incident, Deepanshu Gautam, 18, was drinking water from the water tanker meant for sprinkling water on the road when the driver suddenly backed the vehicle, crushing him.

After the accident, the driver left the tanker and ran away from the spot. After this, fellow labourers and family members of the deceased created a ruckus by keeping the body on the road. However, police pacified the angry mob, took the body into their custody and sent it for a post-mortem examination.

“Dipanshu, a resident of Kakra Bad village of Malihabad, was working on the Outer Ring Road for many days. An FIR is being registered after receiving a complaint from the family,” said SHO Dubagga Abhinav Kumar Verma.

According to the police, the accident happened when the victim was working with his colleagues on the service lane near Malha village. As a water tanker arrived, Gautam started drinking water from it. Meanwhile, the driver suddenly reversed the vehicle, hitting Gautam. By the time his colleagues raised an alarm to stop the driver, Dipanshu had already come under the wheels of the tanker, killing him on the spot.