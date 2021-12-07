‘We will see’: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra responds to ‘astrologer’ Akhilesh Yadav

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is leading Congress’ charge in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday took a jibe Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, wondering if he is an astrologer. The Congress leader was referring to Yadav’s recent remarks that her party would end up with zero seats in next year’s assembly elections in the northern state, likely to take place in February-March.

“Akhilesh Yadav might be an astrologer that he feels that Congress will get zero seats. We’ll see what happens,” Gandhi said, according to news agency ANI.

Last Friday, while on a visit to Jhansi, Yadav had said that the Congress is likely to get zero seats in the UP assembly polls. “I don’t know the role of the party in UP politics, but people will reject it,” he further said.

Yadav, who was the Uttar Pradesh CM from 2012 to 2017, contested the 2017 polls in partnership with the grand old party. The experiment, however, ended in disaster, with the alliance winning just 54 seats in the 403-member assembly; while the SP won only 47 seats, Congress candidates were victorious in just seven constituencies.

Further, the Samajwadi Party’s individual tally fell by 177 seats from five years earlier, as it formed a majority government in 2012, when 224 SP candidates emerged victorious.

A chance meeting between Yadav and Gandhi in October led to speculations that the two parties might join hands again. However, while the Sonia Gandhi-led party decided to go alone, Akhilesh has formed an alliance with a host of parties, including Jayant Chaudhary’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and OP Rajbhar, a former ally of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

