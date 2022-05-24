Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Weather turns pleasant in Lucknow, maximum temperature drops 9 degrees below normal
lucknow news

Weather turns pleasant in Lucknow, maximum temperature drops 9 degrees below normal

A dust storm followed by a huge cloud cover and rain took the denizens and commuters of state capital by surprise on Monday and also brought much-needed relief from the scorching heat. The day temperature on Tuesday stood at 30.2 degrees Celsius. (DEEPAK GUPTA/HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on May 24, 2022 10:29 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Weather in the state capital turned pleasant a day after rain as the maximum temperature dropped by 5.6 degrees Celsius in 24 hours. The day temperature on Tuesday stood at 30.2 degrees Celsius which was nine degrees below normal. It was 35.8 degrees on Monday.

In fact day temperature across the state dropped below 40 degrees Celsius mark. Etawah remained hottest with maximum temperature of 39.8 degrees Celsius. The MeT department has issued warning of thunderstorm, lightning accompanied with gusty winds of 30-40 kmph likely at isolated places over the state.

