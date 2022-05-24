Weather turns pleasant in Lucknow, maximum temperature drops 9 degrees below normal
Weather in the state capital turned pleasant a day after rain as the maximum temperature dropped by 5.6 degrees Celsius in 24 hours. The day temperature on Tuesday stood at 30.2 degrees Celsius which was nine degrees below normal. It was 35.8 degrees on Monday.
In fact day temperature across the state dropped below 40 degrees Celsius mark. Etawah remained hottest with maximum temperature of 39.8 degrees Celsius. The MeT department has issued warning of thunderstorm, lightning accompanied with gusty winds of 30-40 kmph likely at isolated places over the state.
-
Lucknow University selects 50 students for student welfare scholarship
A total of 50 students have been selected for student welfare scholarships at Lucknow University, said LU spokesperson Durgesh Srivastava. Congratulating the selected students in the programme organised on this occasion, vice-chancellor Prof Alok Kumar Rai said that in the direction of implementation of NEP 2020, Lucknow University has taken several steps for student welfare and their inclusive development in the last two years and 'Student Welfare Scholarship' is one of them.
-
Minor girl kidnapped from Bihar, gang-raped in Bahraich, rescued
A 15-year-old girl, who was kidnapped from Khagariya area of Bihar on April 20 and sold to a man in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh who along with Dhani Ram's son gang raped her, was rescued on Sunday, police said. Senior superintendent of police Keshaw Kumar Chaudhri said the father-son duo was arrested on Monday and sent to jail while the girl has been sent to rehab centre.
-
Serve sherbet to people, says HC after granting bail to protester
“Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb is not a ritual to be observed in conversations, in fact it is a soul force to be harnessed in conduct,” observed the Allahabad High Court while granting bail to one Nawab of Hapur district, who was accused of being part of the mob that raised objectionable slogans after the Uttar Pradesh assembly election results were declared. The protest ended in a clash between two groups, causing injuries to some persons.
-
Olympian shuttler’s wife lodges FIR against an unknown man in army uniform
The wife of Olympian badminton player and Arjun awardee Abhinn Shyam Gupta, Nalini Gupta has registered a complaint with Colonelganj police alleging that a man wearing an army uniform smashed the windscreen of her car after a minor collision during a traffic jam on Tuesday. The incident caused injuries to her daughter, who got scared following the misbehaviour. Enraged over the incident, the man misbehaved with Nalini and used abusive language.
-
Massive anti-encroachment drive carried out at old city in Prayagraj
Noor Ullah road is the main road that connects the localities of Kareli, Meerapur, Khuldabad and many others to the Prayagraj Railway Station, Chowk and Civil Lines. Similar situation prevails at Nakhas Kohna, near Prayagraj Junction, Katra, Atala crossing where traders have installed shades or have even made constructions on pavements. ADG zone Pram Prakash was accompanied by SP city and administrative officials. A similar drive was also carried out in Katra area on Tuesday evening.
