Weather turns pleasant in Lucknow, maximum temperature drops 9 degrees below normal

Weather in the state capital turned pleasant a day after rain as the maximum temperature dropped by 5.6 degrees Celsius in 24 hours. The day temperature on Tuesday stood at 30.2 degrees Celsius which was nine degrees below normal. It was 35.8 degrees on Monday.

In fact day temperature across the state dropped below 40 degrees Celsius mark. Etawah remained hottest with maximum temperature of 39.8 degrees Celsius. The MeT department has issued warning of thunderstorm, lightning accompanied with gusty winds of 30-40 kmph likely at isolated places over the state.