WEE Index: Women at the core of self-reliance in U.P.

The Women Economic Empowerment (WEE) Index, which evaluates all 75 districts of the state on five key categories, shows that from government services and entrepreneurship to active roles in private companies, women are increasingly becoming the foundation of a self-reliant Uttar Pradesh and a self-reliant India, the state government said.

These five categories are entrepreneurship, employment, education/skill development, livelihood, and safety/transportation. The data from WEE Index tracks the economic, social, and educational progress of women across the state, the government added.

The index, prepared by the state planning department, not only highlights achievements, but also identifies areas where further efforts are needed. The analysis is drawn from 49 indicators and data from 15 departments, assessing the reach and impact of government schemes on women.

On Friday, CM Yogi Adityanath described the WEE Index as a “historic step towards women’s dignity and self-reliance.” He said it will help make policy-making more data-driven and targeted.

According to the index, districts such as Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, Varanasi, Jhansi, Sultanpur, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Sonbhadra, Rae Bareli, Gorakhpur, Deoria, Ambedkar Nagar, Agra, and Ghaziabad have been categorized as ‘Champions’.

These districts have demonstrated strong outcomes due to effective implementation of government schemes, active women participation, and robust structural support.

The index highlights significant progress in women’s entrepreneurship, with more women stepping beyond traditional roles to embrace self-employment and leadership.

Special programmes have been launched to help more women access technical and vocational training centres, officials said.

Campaigns like Mission Shakti have strengthened women’s safety and social awareness. Additionally, schemes to recruit women as drivers and conductors in public transport are improving their mobility and economic independence, they added.