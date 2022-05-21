While planning development, keep next 50 yrs in mind: Yogi

Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday asked for the appointment of a town planner in all towns with a development authority or municipality and making development plans keeping in mind the next 50 years. He also asked that road encroachments across the state be removed and traders be involved in a dialogue to keep their shops within limits.

According to a government statement, the chief minister said this at the Covid-19 review meeting he held with the senior state government officers.

“Appoint town planners in all towns having development authorities/municipalities. While planning development, keep the next 50 years in mind. Prevent mushrooming of unauthorised colonies in the state,” he said and added that all the unauthorized taxi, tempo, bus, rickshaw stands must be removed immediately. “Often, there is an involvement of mafia or criminal elements and extortion in such unauthorised stands. Identify them and act tough against them. Also earmark proper places for parking,” he said.

Yogi Adityanath asked for removing encroachments on roads across the state. “The local administration should engage in a dialogue with traders’ associations and ensure a solution. Ask traders to keep their shops within limits. For makeshift vendors earmark places”, he said according to the statement.

With the road safety campaign already on in the state, the chief minister said that the senior officers of the traffic department should be in the field to sort out traffic and parking issues.

Regarding Covid, Yogi emphasised speeding up booster doses to people over 18 years of age. He said that in the past 24 hours, 123 fresh cases of Covid were recorded while the total number of active cases across the state was 874.

Asking for extensive improvement in the functioning of the animal husbandry department, he asked the state level nodal officers to travel to districts and check on the cow shelters and arrangements there.