While planning development, keep next 50 yrs in mind: Yogi
Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday asked for the appointment of a town planner in all towns with a development authority or municipality and making development plans keeping in mind the next 50 years. He also asked that road encroachments across the state be removed and traders be involved in a dialogue to keep their shops within limits.
According to a government statement, the chief minister said this at the Covid-19 review meeting he held with the senior state government officers.
“Appoint town planners in all towns having development authorities/municipalities. While planning development, keep the next 50 years in mind. Prevent mushrooming of unauthorised colonies in the state,” he said and added that all the unauthorized taxi, tempo, bus, rickshaw stands must be removed immediately. “Often, there is an involvement of mafia or criminal elements and extortion in such unauthorised stands. Identify them and act tough against them. Also earmark proper places for parking,” he said.
Yogi Adityanath asked for removing encroachments on roads across the state. “The local administration should engage in a dialogue with traders’ associations and ensure a solution. Ask traders to keep their shops within limits. For makeshift vendors earmark places”, he said according to the statement.
With the road safety campaign already on in the state, the chief minister said that the senior officers of the traffic department should be in the field to sort out traffic and parking issues.
Regarding Covid, Yogi emphasised speeding up booster doses to people over 18 years of age. He said that in the past 24 hours, 123 fresh cases of Covid were recorded while the total number of active cases across the state was 874.
Asking for extensive improvement in the functioning of the animal husbandry department, he asked the state level nodal officers to travel to districts and check on the cow shelters and arrangements there.
Soaring fuel prices finally slashed in Pune
PUNE In a step to bring down the fuel prices, the Centre on Saturday reduced the Central excise duty on petrol by ₹8 per litre and that on diesel by ₹6 per litre. In Maharashtra, petrol was reduced by ₹9.09 and diesel was reduced by ₹7.31 Ali Daruwala, national spokesperson of All India Petrol Dealers Association said, “Final selling price of petrol and diesel in Pune will be calculated by 1 am.”
Ludhiana | Six inspectors, two SIs transferred
Police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma on Saturday transferred six inspectors and two sub-Inspectors. Sharma said the transfers were made on administrative grounds. In-charge of the cyber crime unit, Inspector Gaganpreet Singh, has been transferred as station house officer of Salem Tabri police station; while inspector Kulwant Singh, who was SHO of Salem Tabri, has been transferred as SHO of Moti Nagar. Inspector Jarnail Singh, who was posted at Police Lines has also been assigned to the anti-gangster task force, Ludhiana.
Pune RTO set to crackdown on unauthorised e-bikes under special drive
PUNE Amid a rise in demand for electric bikes, it is found that several manufacturers are illegally selling high-voltage batteries for these vehicles. Soon, a special drive will be carried out by the RTO to check such e-bikes and if found illegal then a police complaint will be lodged against them, said officials.
Iron bar falls on car at RRTS site in Ghaziabad
Ghaziabad: A car belonging to a staff of Uttar Pradesh minister Narendra Kashyap sustained damage near the under-construction Ghaziabad station of the Regional Rapid Transit System project on Saturday after an iron bar fell on it. “No one was injured in the incident that took place on Saturday morning,” said an official from National Capital Region Transport Corporation, which has undertaken the RRTS project.
Drug peddler who fled from police custody held
A suspected drug peddler, who was arrested on Wednesday and later fled from the custody of Jewar police, was nabbed on Saturday. Incidentally, three police personnel were booked for negligence on Friday after Amit went missing. According to police, the suspect has been identified as Amit,24, a resident of Rabupura area in Greater Noida. He took advantage of the situation and managed to escape, police added.
