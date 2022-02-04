Why are people with Covid symptoms avoiding tests?

LUCKNOW As Covid cases have started to decline in Uttar Pradesh, many people are showing reluctance in getting themselves tested despite having symptoms of the infection. In quite a few cases, patients are advised only medicines on the basis of symptoms and not the test.

But medical evaluation is necessary to ascertain whether a person has Covid symptoms or is suffering from common cold/fever. Self-evaluation of the illness could lead to problems, said doctors.

“We are getting patients, who first tried self-medication and avoided Covid test. They contacted us when their symptoms aggravated. Such patients might have spread infection in their family,” said Prof Surya Kant, HoD, respiratory medicine at King George’s Medical University (KGMU).

“In the third wave of the pandemic, people are getting mild symptoms such as cold and runny nose, which happens in common cold also. Such patients do not consider it a serious illness and avoid a Covid test or even going to a doctor,” said Dr Kauser Usman, HoD, geriatric medicine at the KGMU.

According to the health department, Lucknow has 6,419 active Covid cases, and about 200 of them are in Covid facilities. But more could be hiding their illness at home.

A few of such patients said, “Going for a test means getting stuck at home for 7 days, if the Covid report is positive. With mild symptoms going away in 5 days, it allows to get back to work early.”

However, doctors differ with this kind of treatment. “A Covid test early in the course of illness enables individuals to isolate themselves, reducing the chance of infecting others, reducing disease severity and risk to life,” said Surya Kant.

“The idea of self-medication can lead to risk among elderly and children in the family,” he said.

“Many patients ask for medicines saying they don’t want to go for test. They argue that test would restrict them at home, which they want to avoid,” said a doctor who did not wish to be named. In many cases, doctors advised only medicines on the basis of symptoms and not the test, he added.

Statistics from the health department revealed that the number of people on the contact list (of Covid patients) testing positive is reducing.

On January 21, there were 1,027 Covid cases on the contact list, on February 1, 243 and on February 3, there 188 such Covid positive cases. On Friday, 127 such cases were reported.

The contact list is made on the basis of inquiry from Covid positive cases.

Doctors also warned against self-medication. As Covid cases started to rise in January first week, people had stocked medicines commonly used in Covid treatment, and on having symptoms, they reportedly started using the same stock sans medical advice. “Medicines are to be consumed as per the severity of the illness and symptoms after medical evaluation. Drugs used in the second wave are not being prescribed in the third wave. So, people should understand this,” said Dr NS Verma, head, physiology at the KGMU.