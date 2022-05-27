Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Why isn't Akhilesh Yadav vaccinated yet? Samajwadi Party chief reveals reason

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had refused to get vaccinated last year, terming the jabs a BJP vaccine.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (PTI)
Published on May 27, 2022 08:42 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has revealed why he hasn't been vaccinated against coronavirus. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that he didn't get jabbed because of the picture which was published on the vaccination certificate, HT's sister publication Live Hindustan reported. He was indirectly referring to the photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi which appears on the vaccination certificate.“The vaccination certificates in several countries did not have any picture on them, unlike India,” Yadav said in response to chief minister Yogi Adityanath's remark during his speech in the UP Assembly. During a debate in the assembly, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya had taken a jibe at Yadav while responding to the former's charges on deaths due to Covid-19.“Akhilesh had termed the jabs as BJP's vaccines. He neither gets ‘tika’ (jabs) nor applies teeka (tilak) on his forehead,” Maurya said. To which Akhilesh Yadav said that he is not a scientist but several people didn't get vaccinated across thw world.Akhilesh Yadav had sparked row after he had termed the jabs as BJP's vaccines last year. “I am not going to get vaccinated for now. How can I trust BJP’s vaccine, when our government will be formed everyone will get free vaccine. We cannot take BJP’s vaccine," he had said. But then, he took a U-turn on June 8, saying he would take the jab. "Sensing people’s anger, the central government finally, instead of politicising the Covid-19 vaccine, announced it itself would provide vaccines against Covid-19. We were against the BJP vaccine, but I welcome the government of India's vaccine. “I will get vaccinated and also request those who couldn't get a shot due to shortage of jabs, to get inoculated as well,” he had tweeted.

