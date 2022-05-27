Why isn't Akhilesh Yadav vaccinated yet? Samajwadi Party chief reveals reason
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has revealed why he hasn't been vaccinated against coronavirus. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that he didn't get jabbed because of the picture which was published on the vaccination certificate, HT's sister publication Live Hindustan reported. He was indirectly referring to the photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi which appears on the vaccination certificate.
“The vaccination certificates in several countries did not have any picture on them, unlike India,” Yadav said in response to chief minister Yogi Adityanath's remark during his speech in the UP Assembly.
During a debate in the assembly, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya had taken a jibe at Yadav while responding to the former's charges on deaths due to Covid-19.
“Akhilesh had termed the jabs as BJP's vaccines. He neither gets ‘tika’ (jabs) nor applies teeka (tilak) on his forehead,” Maurya said. To which Akhilesh Yadav said that he is not a scientist but several people didn't get vaccinated across thw world.
Akhilesh Yadav had sparked row after he had termed the jabs as BJP's vaccines last year. “I am not going to get vaccinated for now. How can I trust BJP’s vaccine, when our government will be formed everyone will get free vaccine. We cannot take BJP’s vaccine," he had said. But then, he took a U-turn on June 8, saying he would take the jab.
"Sensing people’s anger, the central government finally, instead of politicising the Covid-19 vaccine, announced it itself would provide vaccines against Covid-19. We were against the BJP vaccine, but I welcome the government of India's vaccine. “I will get vaccinated and also request those who couldn't get a shot due to shortage of jabs, to get inoculated as well,” he had tweeted.
-
SGPC to mark Panja Sahib massacre centenary in October
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Friday decided to take a special jatha (group) of pilgrims to Pakistan besides organising a religious congregation at Gurdwara Manji Sahib, Amritsar, to mark the first centenary of the massacre at Gurdwara Panja Sahib. The incident took place at the gurdwara located at Hasan Abdal in Punjab province of Pakistan on October 30, 1922.
-
In second half of tenure, MVA govt has its work cut out
Now with the MVA entering into the second half of its tenure, the immediate task would be to win the local body elections due in a few months. Besides, it needs to speed up the execution of ongoing infrastructure projects, plan new ones, and most importantly, resolve the quota issues for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and the Maratha community. Even before the pandemic broke out, the state's financial condition was in bad shape.
-
‘Fast & Furious’-inspired heist in Delhi, 3 held for stealing 40 luxury cars
Three men, inspired by the Hollywood series 'Fast & Furious', stole 40 luxury cars from across Delhi-NCR over the past one month using several high-tech gadgets, including GPS jammers, scanners and remote-control cars and sold them off in expensive deals. The trio were arrested earlier in the day. Police said the men, one of them from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, are members of the 'Ravi Uttam Nagar gang'.
-
Uttarakhand forms panel led by retd SC judge on Uniform Civil Code
The Uttarakhand government on Friday formed a five-member committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge to prepare a draft on implementation of Uniform Civil Code in the state. The committee, led by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai, will comprise social activist Manu Gaur (retd judge), Pramod Kohli, retired IAS Shatrughan Singh and Doon University vice-chancellor Surekha Dangwal, according to an order issued by the home department.
-
EFL univ, Vidya Bharati hold int’l conference on NEP 2020 in Lucknow
A two-day international conference on “fulfilling the vision of National Education Policy-2020” got under way here on Friday. English and Foreign Languages University, in collaboration with Vidya Bharati Uchcha Shiksha Sansthan and Samvit Research Foundation, has organised the event. In Prof Kapoor's keynote address, former pro-vice-chancellor, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Prof Kapil Kapoor said the Indian value system lays more emphasis on duties than rights. The Indian civilization, according to him, is knowledge centric.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics