Why top leaders stayed away from Ayodhya

Ayodhya that changed the political discourse in the country did not figure on poll itinerary of top leaders over the years.

So, when Prime Minister late AB Vajpayee wanted to have a feel of Ayodhya, he decided to do so by undertaking a train journey to have a glimpse of the temple town from windows of his rail compartment on February 7, 2004.

Vajpayee boarded the train at Katra (on the outskirts of Ayodhya in Ambedkar Nagar to the district headquarters of Faizabad, now called Ayodhya). His train slowed down when it passed through the heart of Ayodhya on its nearly 16 km stretch to enable the then PM have a glimpse of the temple town from a moving train. Vajpayee, who dedicated a mega bridge over the river Saryu there, opted for the train journey apparently to avoid any controversy.

This was the time when most top political leaders (barring those in the BJP) refrained from visiting the makeshift Ram temple or address a public meeting for campaigning there, though they went for ‘darshan’ to the Hanumangarhi temple and held election meetings in the neighbouring Faizabad. When Rajiv Gandhi launched the Congress campaign promising Ram Rajya in 1989, he, too, did so from Faizabad. He also refrained from attending the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram temple that his government allowed in Ayodhya the same year.

As Prime Minister, the late Jawahar Lal Nehru also wanted to visit Ayodhya when reports about the placing of idols under the central dome of the disputed structure in the night between December 22 and 23, 1949 reached him. Nehru was upset at the developments in Ayodhya then. Nehru, who was then in New Delhi, sent a telegram to Govind Ballabh Pant, premier of the United Provinces in Lucknow, on December 26, 1949.

“I am disturbed at developments at Ayodhya. Earnestly hope you will personally interest yourself in this matter,” said Nehru in his telegraphic message to the UP premier.

Nehru also wanted to visit Ayodhya following these developments and review the situation there.

“My dear Pantji, I shall be glad if you will keep me informed of the Ayodhya situation. As you know, I attached great importance to it and to its repercussions on all-India affairs and more especially Kashmir. I suggested to you when you were here last that, if necessary, I would go to Ayodhya. If you think this should be done, I shall try to find the date, although I am terribly busy,” wrote Nehru to Pant on February 5, 1950. Nehru’s visit to Ayodhya did not materialise though Pant informed Nehru in a letter that there was no marked change in the Ayodhya situation.

Most top leaders of other political parties, including senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi though visited Hanuman Garhi temple, they refrained from going to the makeshift Ram temple. Kalyan Singh was the first CM of UP who visited Ayodhya and went along with his council of ministers to offer prayers at the temple at the then disputed complex soon after assuming his office in 1991.

Decades later, following the SC verdict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5, 2020. Yogi Adityanath had begun visiting makeshift temple after he assumed office as UP CM. “Yes, though most BJP leaders made Ayodhya an election issue and used to refer to the Ram temple in their election speeches, they preferred to address public rallies only in nearby Faizabad,” said senior Congress leader Nirmal Khatri. Ayodhya goes to polls on Feb 27.

