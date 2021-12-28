Wildlife smugglers arrested from Sultanpur part of international racket

UP Special Task Force (STF) investigation has revealed that two wildlife smugglers, who were arrested along with 80kg of turtle calipee from Sultanpur on Monday, have links with international wildlife smuggling racket supplying calipee to different countries, claimed an STF officials here on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing further details, an STF official said the two accused —Vinod and Jain Kumar — both residents of Sultanpur, revealed during interrogation that they used to supply turtle calipee to their associates in West Bengal. From there it was smuggled to other countries, including China, Malaysia and Hong Kong via Bangladesh and Myanmar.

The official said there is a huge demand for calipee in Bangladesh and in some other countries as both flesh, calipee is used for different purposes. He said the calipee is used to make aphrodisiac medicines.

He explained that as many as 29 species of turtles are found in India and out of which 15 species are found in Uttar Pradesh. He said both types of turtles —hard shell and soft shell— are found in wetlands along different rivers, including Ganga, Gomti, Ghagra, Gandak and its tributaries as well as canals and ponds in districts like Etawah, Etah, Mainpuri, Auraiya, Farrukhabad etc.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The official said the smugglers’ local links capture turtles and later sell them to their local associates, who further hands the turtle calipee over to their associates in West Bengal. From there it is smuggled abroad through Bangladesh and Myanmar.

He said in such a long chain of the racket, it’s very difficult to reach the kingpin behind the entire operation. Earlier, the two accused were arrested from Sultanpur bus stand and were booked under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972 after registering an FIR in this connection.