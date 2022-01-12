Will take a final call on my political future tomorrow, says Swami Prasad Maurya

LUCKNOW Supporters wearing red caps replaced those with saffron scarves at bungalow number 14 on Kalidas Marg on Wednesday morning, after UP labour minister Swami Prasad Maurya tendered his resignation from the state cabinet on Tuesday.

Located 25 yards from the residence of chief minister Yogi Adityanath and deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, the official bungalow of Swami Prasad was agog with activities as a large number of his supporters from various districts thronged the place to express their loyalty to him.

Hordes of SP leaders and workers sporting red caps raised slogans in support of Maurya. “BJP supporters, who used to assemble in the bungalow, have disappeared within 24 hours. A barrier has been erected on the road leading to deputy CM Keshav Maurya’s bungalow,” said Mahadev Kushwaha, an aide of Swami Prasad Maurya.

Maurya was holding closed-door meetings with rebel BJP MLAs to discuss the future course of action. “While three rebel MLAs - Roshan Lal Verma, Brijesh Kumar Prajapti and Bhagwati Sagar resigned from the BJP on Tuesday, others will follow suit after getting a green signal from Mauryaji,” added Kushwaha.

Meanwhile, Maurya came out of the meeting to announce that he will make an announcement about his political future on January 14. “It’s an auspicious day when the country celebrates the festival of Makar Sankranti. The announcement will prove to be last nail in the BJP government’s coffin. I will hold hold discussions with supporters coming to meet me from across the state. Those who are not able to visit Lucknow are in contact with me on phone. The talks will continue till Thursday, and I will make the final announcement about my next move on Friday,” he said.

Stating that his meeting with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh on Tuesday was warm and cordial, Maurya said: “We had discussions over the current political scenario in UP and plan for the assembly elections. A large number of BJP MLAs are in contact with me. They will soon desert the party.”

When asked that the BJP had directed deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya to talk to him and withdraw his resignation, Swami Prasad said: “Backward leaders in the BJP, including Keshav Prasad Mauryam, are sidelined in the party. They should join hands with me in the fight for social justice and rights of weaker sections in society.”

