Will take up land deal issue: AAP leader to Ayodhya villagers

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday met villagers of Manjha Barhata in Ayodhya and assured them to take up their issue related land deals in their village
Published on Dec 28, 2021 10:49 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday met villagers of Manjha Barhata in Ayodhya and assured them to take up their issue related land deals in their village.

Recently, names of 15 people, including politicians, bureaucrats, state government officials and their relatives, has come to light in purchase of land in Manjha Barhata and Shahnawazpur villages in Ayodhya and other parts of the temple town.

Singh has alleged that the land was purchased from Dalit villagers by another Dalit and thereafter it was donated to the Maharishi Ramayan Vidyapeeth Trust. Then the Trust sold the land, he added.

