Winter bares fangs: Lucknow day temperature down 6 degrees

Following the recent snowfall in the lower Himalayas, the day temperatures recorded a considerable drop across Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. The day temperatures in Lucknow were recorded at 15.5 degrees Celsius, lowest this month. The day temperature was recorded six degrees below normal.

The day temperature dropped by an average of 4 degrees across the state. “The recent snowfall in the Himalayas accompanied by a high-pressure zone created above northern parts due to the Western Disturbances is the primary cause of drop in day temperatures across Uttar Pradesh,” explained JP Gupta, director, state MeT department.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a similar forecast across Uttar Pradesh for January 16. According to the forecast, the minimum day temperature in Lucknow is expected to stay around 15 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature can drop to 8 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

The drop in temperatures was noticed a day after the Indian Meteorological Department issued a state-wide alert of heavy fog and a cold wave in parts of Uttar Pradesh. “Acting on the alert, we have communicated to the district authorities to take appropriate action to prevent damage caused by extreme cold weather. The agriculture department has also been advised to communicate the weather change to farmers so that they can prevent damage to crops.”

According to agriculture experts the cold weather is beneficial to cereal crops but can damage tuber crops like that of potatoes.