Winter chill rises in UP, sends mercury south

The minimum temperature in the state capital dropped to the 7-degree Celsius mark on Thursday following the recent winter rain. The minimum temperature in Lucknow was recorded at 7.5 degrees Celsius, falling three degrees in the last two days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The recent snowfall in the Himalayas and the cold Westerly Winds moving from west to east are the primary reason for the marked drop in temperatures across UP. The minimum temperature is expected drop further in the coming days by around two degrees,” said JP Gupta, director, Uttar Pradesh MeT department.

According to the forecast issued by Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature across UP is expected to drop by two degrees by the next week. Lucknow, as per the forecast, will experience minimum temperature of around 6.5 degrees Celsius on Friday. The drop in temperature will be accompanied by cold breeze and heavy fog in the morning.

“A low-pressure atmospheric zone has developed over central and west UP which is responsible for the drop in temperatures. The low-pressure zone will subside gradually over the next week,” said Gupta.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Considering the forecast, the state MeT department has alerted district authorities about the adverse weather conditions suggesting them to make appropriate arrangements to fight the cold.

The minimum temperature in other cities of UP also plummeted on Thursday. While Meerut recorded a minimum temperature of 4.2 degrees Celsius, mercury dropped to 5.5 and 7.9 degrees Celsius in Muzaffarnagar and Agra, respectively. Kanpur recorded a minimum temperature of 8.1 degrees Celsius while it was 9.8 degrees Celsius in Varanasi.