Winter rain lashes 24 UP districts, IMD forecasts more showers

The rain led to drop in day temperatures and increased the chill across UP forcing people to stay indoors.
Commuters walk amid rain in Lucknow on Thursday. Widespread rain has led to dip in temperatures across UP. (Deepak Gupta/ht photo)
Commuters walk amid rain in Lucknow on Thursday. Widespread rain has led to dip in temperatures across UP. (Deepak Gupta/ht photo)
Published on Jan 06, 2022 09:10 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Winter rain lashed at least 24 districts of Uttar Pradesh, including the state capital, affecting daily life on Thursday. The rain increased the chill, and according to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, more rain is expected in the next 24 hours.

Rain was reported from Meerut, Jhansi, Banda, Noida, Pilibhit, Bareilly, Hathras, Bahraich, Santkabirnagar, Lucknow, Lalitpur, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Auriya, Fatehpur, Prayagraj, Ballia, Varanasi, Mau, Badaun, Agra, Jalaun, Mathura and Mahoba. Some of these districts also reported hailstorm along with rain.

The rain increased the chill across the state forcing people to stay indoors. The day temperature recorded a sharp drop. In Lucknow, the maximum day temperature dropped to 16.3 degrees Celsius, which is five degrees below normal.

However, the minimum temperature increased slightly in Lucknow. The minimum temperature was recorded at 13 degrees Celsius on Thursday, which is five degrees above normal. The minimum temperature is expected to drop in the coming days following rain, experts said.

“The western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation over the south of Haryana and neighbourhood states between 1.5km and 4.5km above. The trough now runs from the northeast Rajasthan to Vidarbha across West Madhya. These conditions are causing rain in Uttar Pradesh,” reads the forecast issued by IMD.

“Under the influence of above meteorological conditions, scattered, light to moderate rain, thundershowers with hailstorm are very likely at isolated places, over the southern and central part of Uttar Pradesh on January 7. Scattered, light to moderate rain, thundershowers are very likely at isolated places; over the northern and central part of Uttar Pradesh on January 8,” as per the Met warning.

Thursday, January 06, 2022
