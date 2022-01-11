Winter rain subsides in UP, IMD warns of heavy fog ahead

Winter rain subsided across Uttar Pradesh on Monday after almost 72 hours. And though fewer than a dozen districts reported brief showers, the average temperature remained the same as on Sunday.

Uttar Pradesh recorded an average of 1.2 mm rainfall on Monday. The skies remained cloudy for most parts of the day but the Sun came out in the afternoon providing some relief.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a warning of heavy fog in UP districts over the next 24 hours.

“Very dense fog is very likely over Chandauli, Varanasi, Ghazipur and adjoining areas. Dense Fog is very likely over Pratapgarh, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Sant Ravi Das Nagar, Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardol, Farrukhabad, Unnao, Lucknow, Barabanki, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Sultanpur, Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Hapur, Kasganj, Bijnor, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Sambhal till the morning of January 12,” reads the forecast. Heavy fog was also reported from districts in Terai belt, Rohilkhand and Aligarh region of Uttar Pradesh.

In Lucknow, the minimum temperature was recorded at 13.6 degrees Celsius which is six degrees above normal, while the maximum temperature was recorded at 18 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal.

“Weather conditions caused by Western Disturbances and influx of winds carrying moisture from the Bay of Bengal resulted in the recent rains. The weather will clear in the coming days which will lead to a drop in night temperature,” said JP Gupta, director state MeT department. “We are monitoring the weather condition closely and are in touch with district authorities in case any alert has to be sounded,” he added.