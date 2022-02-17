With civic issues on agenda, tough fight likely in Lucknow Cantt

Lucknow The prestigious assembly seat of Lucknow Cantt is all set to witness a tough battle this time between BJP candidate and minister in Yogi Adityanath cabinet Brajesh Pathak, Samajwadi Party’s Raju Gandhi , Dilpreet Singh of the Indian National Congress, Anil Pandey of the BSP and Ajay Kumar of the Aam Admi Party.

Brajesh Pathak said, “Lucknow Cantt has always been an important constituency which sets the tone for the rest of the city during the elections. However, I have personal relations with the residents here. This time the aim is to win this seat with a record margin.”

Raju Gandhi of the SP, who has been a corporator from Motinagar, said, “ Brajesh Pathak is an outsider. He contested from a different seat of the city last time. Had he been confident of his work, he would not have switched to Lucknow Cantt. I think he doesn’t connect with Lucknow Cantt voters. I have a record of doing much development work in my ward as a corporator which he doesn’t have. People know that during the hour of need they can fall back on Raju Gandhi but it would be hard for them to meet Brajesh Pathak if he is elected.”

Dilpreet Singh of the Congress said, “ The BJP has not done any development work for the people of the constituency. Roads are broken, sewer network is not connected and has been of substandard quality. Roads have been encroached upon by goons. During the Congress regime Alambagh road was one of the widest roads of the city but today it has become a one-lane road due to encroachment.”

Anil Pandey of the BSP said, “Assembly elections are not won on caste basis but on the old record and principles of the party. BSP has done maximum development work during its rule in the assembly segment. Kanshiram Upvan, Lokbandhu hospital and other memorial buildings in the area were built during the BSP regime. It was during the BSP regime that the old VIP road was widened but this government has done nothing for the area.”

Residents’ issues

Poor traffic management in front of Alambagh bus station was a cause of anger among the voters said Vivek Tewari, a resident of the area . He said, “The Alambagh bus station causes traffic jams here as several buses are parked outside the bus station, blocking roads. These haphazardly parked buses are also the cause of accidents.”

Another resident Nikhil Chaturvedi said , “ In Lucknow Cantt constituency, issues are primarily civic in nature. Poor condition of roads in almost all the colonies is a topic of discussion among locals. Poor quality of sewer line laying work is also an issue.”

The seat has been won 7 times by the BJP and Congress each. However, 12 times the seat has been won by a Brahmin candidate.

The seat has 1.25 lakh Brahmin voters, 60,000 Punjabi and Sikh voters, 25,000 Lodh voters, 20,000 Kayastha voters and 30,000 Muslim voters.

Cantt winners

2019 by-election Suresh Chandra Tewari BJP

2017 Rita Bahuguna Joshi BJP

2012 Rita Bahuguna Joshi Congress

