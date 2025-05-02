Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

With Varanasi listing, U.P. on track to become leader in municipal bonds

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 02, 2025 08:41 PM IST

The funds raised are being utilised for vital urban projects such as roads, water supply systems, sewerage networks, and street lighting. These investments are not only enhancing quality of life but also spurring economic growth and attracting further investments, according to a government statement.

Uttar Pradesh is on track to become the first state in India with five municipal corporations listed on the stock exchange, as Varanasi prepares to launch its municipal bond. This move will place UP ahead of Maharashtra and Gujarat in municipal bond activity, according to an official statement by the government.

This move will place UP ahead of Maharashtra and Gujarat in municipal bond activity, according to an official statement by the government. (For representation)
This move will place UP ahead of Maharashtra and Gujarat in municipal bond activity, according to an official statement by the government. (For representation)

The Yogi Adityanath-led government has championed the use of municipal bonds to boost urban infrastructure and reduce reliance on state funding. The journey began in November 2020 when the Lucknow Municipal Corporation raised 200 crore, reviving municipal bonds after a 23-year hiatus. Since then, Ghaziabad, Agra, and Prayagraj have followed, with Prayagraj’s bond being oversubscribed by 4.4 times—an indication of strong investor confidence, the statement said.

The funds raised are being utilised for vital urban projects such as roads, water supply systems, sewerage networks, and street lighting. These investments are not only enhancing quality of life but also spurring economic growth and attracting further investments, according to the statement.

Varanasi’s upcoming bond issuance will take UP’s total to five out of the 19 municipal bonds currently listed nationwide. Experts see this as a sustainable model for infrastructure funding, especially in tourism-driven cities like Prayagraj and Varanasi.

According to officials, chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s policies have enabled municipal bodies to access capital markets, promote transparency, and move towards self-reliant urban governance.

With this development, Uttar Pradesh is emerging as a national leader in innovative urban financing, they added.

News / Cities / Lucknow / With Varanasi listing, U.P. on track to become leader in municipal bonds
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 02, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On