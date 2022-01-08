Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Woman attempts self-immolation at police station in Mathura
lucknow news

Woman attempts self-immolation at police station in Mathura

Husband of the woman alleges pressure by the accused against whom she had lodged a case of molestation in 2017
The woman with 90% burns was shifted to Agra in serious condition, SSP Mathura Gaurav Grover said. (Pic for representation)
The woman with 90% burns was shifted to Agra in serious condition, SSP Mathura Gaurav Grover said. (Pic for representation)
Published on Jan 08, 2022 10:48 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHt Correspondent, Agra

A 35-year-old woman attempted self-immolation at the gate of Raya police station of Mathura on Saturday after being allegedly pressurized by the accused against whom she had lodged a case of molestation in 2017.

The woman with 90% burns was shifted to Agra in serious condition, SSP Mathura Gaurav Grover said.

“The woman came to Raya police station in Mathura at about 12 noon on Saturday along with her husband to lodge a case against some people of her village who had lodged a plaint against her husband on Friday. Later she set herself afire,” Grover said.

The SSP further said the woman was immediately rushed to district hospital in Mathura where from she was shifted to SN Medical College in Agra.

“A probe by SP Rural Sirish Chand has been ordered,” he said.

Husband of the woman alleged that those accused in the molestation were pressuring them to withdraw their case by lodging fake cases against him.

To note, the woman had lodged a case of molestation under section 354 of IPC against Harish Chandra at Raya police station on Mathura in 2017.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 08, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out