Woman attempts self-immolation at police station in Mathura

A 35-year-old woman attempted self-immolation at the gate of Raya police station of Mathura on Saturday after being allegedly pressurized by the accused against whom she had lodged a case of molestation in 2017.

The woman with 90% burns was shifted to Agra in serious condition, SSP Mathura Gaurav Grover said.

“The woman came to Raya police station in Mathura at about 12 noon on Saturday along with her husband to lodge a case against some people of her village who had lodged a plaint against her husband on Friday. Later she set herself afire,” Grover said.

The SSP further said the woman was immediately rushed to district hospital in Mathura where from she was shifted to SN Medical College in Agra.

“A probe by SP Rural Sirish Chand has been ordered,” he said.

Husband of the woman alleged that those accused in the molestation were pressuring them to withdraw their case by lodging fake cases against him.

To note, the woman had lodged a case of molestation under section 354 of IPC against Harish Chandra at Raya police station on Mathura in 2017.