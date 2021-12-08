Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Woman beaten up, paraded half-naked in Sonbhadra village
Woman beaten up, paraded half-naked in Sonbhadra village

The woman, said to be mentally ill, was beaten after she had allegedly set a villager’s straw on fire on Tuesday
Sonbhadra Superintendent of police said one of the four accused has been arrested. (Pic for representation)
Published on Dec 08, 2021 10:07 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

A woman in her mid-thirties was beaten up and paraded half-naked in a village under the Raipur police station area of Sonbhadra district on Tuesday, police said. The incident happened over a trivial issue of setting paddy straw on fire in the village, the police added.

After the video of the incident went viral on social media, police swung into action and arrested one of the four accused.

According to locals, the woman is said to be mentally ill, a police officer said. She had set a villager’s straw on fire on Tuesday. When the owner of the straw came to know about it, he reached the bank of the river outside the village where the woman was taking a bath.

The officer said that the straw owner dragged the woman out, beat her and brought her to the village in the same condition. Accompanied by his three companions, the straw owner paraded her half-naked in the village, the officer said.

When the superintendent of police, Sonbhadra, Amarendra Prasad came to know about the incident on Tuesday evening, he directed the Raipur police station in charge to take immediate action.

Police said one of the four named accused had been arrested and search was on for the rest.

