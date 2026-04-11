Woman dies as car catches fire in Badaun, husband critical

A 25-year-old woman died after the car she was travelling in caught fire early hours of Saturday in Badaun district. Her husband, who was driving the vehicle, suffered severe burn injuries and is in critical condition, police said on Saturday. Officials said all possible angles, including a potential technical fault in the vehicle, are being examined. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

According to information shared by Badaun police on the X platform, the incident occurred around 1.30 am on Saturday near Rauta village under the Usahait police station area.

Police said that Arpit Bhardwaj (28), a resident of ward no. 6 in Usahait town, was returning home with his wife, Priya Bhardwaj (25), after she had undergone surgery at a hospital in Shahjahanpur.

Priya was reportedly lying down inside the car when it suddenly caught fire while they were returning. As the flames quickly spread, the doors allegedly failed to open, leaving the couple trapped inside the vehicle.

Priya died at the scene after being engulfed by the flames, while Arpit managed to survive but sustained severe burn injuries.

Villagers who spotted the fire immediately informed the police. A team arrived at the scene, rescued the injured man, and took him to the district hospital, where his condition is stated to be critical.

Police have taken custody of the woman’s charred remains and sent them for further examination. The exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and an investigation is currently underway.

Officials said all possible angles, including a potential technical fault in the vehicle, are being examined.