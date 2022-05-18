Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
lucknow news
lucknow news

Woman found murdered in Lucknow, husband arrested

Lucknow police said the victim’s parents accused her husband of murder following which he was arrested
Police said the husband was arrested from Shaheedpath near Omaxe in Lucknow. (Pic for representation)
Published on May 18, 2022 10:05 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

A 32-year-old woman was found murdered at her rented house under PGI police station here on Wednesday, said police.

Police later arrested her husband, whom the family members of the deceased, have accused of murder.

According to reports, the women’s father informed police that his daughter was found murdered at her rented accommodation. The father accused his son-in-law Krishna Kumar (32) of murder. The duo married nine years back and had two kids.

On getting informed, the police took the body into custody and arrested her husband from Shaheedpath near Omaxe.

