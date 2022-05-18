Woman found murdered in Lucknow, husband arrested
A 32-year-old woman was found murdered at her rented house under PGI police station here on Wednesday, said police.
Police later arrested her husband, whom the family members of the deceased, have accused of murder.
According to reports, the women’s father informed police that his daughter was found murdered at her rented accommodation. The father accused his son-in-law Krishna Kumar (32) of murder. The duo married nine years back and had two kids.
On getting informed, the police took the body into custody and arrested her husband from Shaheedpath near Omaxe.
Girl dies, another kid injured as school gate collapses in Kunda
A nine-year-old girl died while another kid was injured when the gate of a primary school at Banemau in Kunda area of Pratapgarh collapsed on them on Wednesday morning, police said. Other children managed to run away but the victim Vandana Singh and a boy named Rishabh (7) were injured in the incident. Villagers and teachers immediately rushed the injured children to nearby community health centre in Kunda where Vandana was declared dead on arrival.
Lawyers’ strike ends after govt withdraws GO
Lawyers of 22 districts of western UP called off their one-day strike on Wednesday after the state government withdrew its controversial order asking district magistrates (DMs) to take action against lawyers who are involved in activities creating lawlessness in district courts.
Demand to reduce tariff: Regulator asks UPPCL to file report in 2 weeks
LUCKNOW The UP Electricity Regulatory Commission has directed the power corporation to submit a detailed report within two weeks on the UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad's demand for reduction in power tariff.
Allocate SC funds as per ordinance: Congress leader to Punjab FM
Congress Legislature Party deputy leader Dr Raj Kumar on Wednesday urged Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema to allocate funds for the SC community in his budgetary proposals for 2022-23 in accordance with the Scheduled Caste Sub Plan (SCSP) ordinance.
Union MoS Ajay Mishra’s nephew dies in mishap
LAKHIMPUR KHERI Union minister of state for home Ajay Kumar Mishra's nephew, Achin Mishra, 41, was killed in an accident on Wednesday evening. The victim was on Mishra's' way to Lakhimpur from his village (Banbirpur) on a motorcycle when a heavy branch of a tree uprooted due to strong winds fell on him. Villagers rushed to Mishra's rescue and pulled him out. The incident occurred near Khambharkhera village, about 18 km away from Lakhimpur city.
