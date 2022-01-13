Woman gunned down over property dispute in Prayagraj

A 38-year-old woman was gunned down allegedly after a dispute over vacating a rented house at Bhola-Ka-Purwa locality under Dhumnaganj police station on Thursday, police said.

According to reports, hailing from Ismailpur village in Soraon area, Ramnarayan Verma lived in a house in Bhola-Ka-Purwa area on rent for the past two years with his wife Sangeeta, 38 and three children. Ramnarayan is an e-rickshaw driver.

Ramnarayan told police that his landlord’s brother Abhimanyu Shukla was in a dispute with his brothers over the ownership of the house and was pressuring him to vacate the premises. Ramnarayan had promised Abhimanyu that he was searching for another house and will vacate it within a few days.

Ramnarayan further claimed that despite the promise, Abhimanyu reached there on Thursday and opened fire on his wife Sangeeta while he was not at home. Ramnarayan rushed back to house on receiving information and took his wife to SRN hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Sangeeta received multiple bullet injuries in the firing which resulted in her immediate death, he alleged.

Circle officer Santosh Kumar Singh said body of the victim has been sent for autopsy and a hunt has been launched for the accused after registering a named FIR. Exact reasons behind the incident could be ascertained once the accused is nabbed, he added.