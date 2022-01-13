Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Woman gunned down over property dispute in Prayagraj
lucknow news

Woman gunned down over property dispute in Prayagraj

Prayagraj police said the body has been sent for autopsy and a hunt launched for the accused after registering a named FIR.
The woman received multiple bullet injuries in the firing which resulted in her immediate death, Prayagraj police said. (Pic for representation)
The woman received multiple bullet injuries in the firing which resulted in her immediate death, Prayagraj police said. (Pic for representation)
Published on Jan 13, 2022 10:16 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

A 38-year-old woman was gunned down allegedly after a dispute over vacating a rented house at Bhola-Ka-Purwa locality under Dhumnaganj police station on Thursday, police said.

According to reports, hailing from Ismailpur village in Soraon area, Ramnarayan Verma lived in a house in Bhola-Ka-Purwa area on rent for the past two years with his wife Sangeeta, 38 and three children. Ramnarayan is an e-rickshaw driver.

Ramnarayan told police that his landlord’s brother Abhimanyu Shukla was in a dispute with his brothers over the ownership of the house and was pressuring him to vacate the premises. Ramnarayan had promised Abhimanyu that he was searching for another house and will vacate it within a few days.

Ramnarayan further claimed that despite the promise, Abhimanyu reached there on Thursday and opened fire on his wife Sangeeta while he was not at home. Ramnarayan rushed back to house on receiving information and took his wife to SRN hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Sangeeta received multiple bullet injuries in the firing which resulted in her immediate death, he alleged.

Circle officer Santosh Kumar Singh said body of the victim has been sent for autopsy and a hunt has been launched for the accused after registering a named FIR. Exact reasons behind the incident could be ascertained once the accused is nabbed, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 13, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out