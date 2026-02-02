Gorakhpur , A man, along with his wife and his father-in-law, was arrested for allegedly murdering his former live-in partner in Gorakhpur, officials said. Woman killed by former live-in partner, his wife, father-in-law in Gorakhpur; all 3 arrested

The victim, Priya Shetty, 35, a resident of Mumbai, was allegedly strangled to death by her boyfriend Vijay Kumar Sahni on January 29, police said.

Her body was later stripped, her face smashed with bricks and dumped around 20 feet below the Barghatta bridge in an apparent attempt to conceal her identity, they added.

Superintendent of Police Gyanendra Prasad and Superintendent of Police Dinesh Puri said CCTV footage and technical surveillance led to the arrest of Vijay, his wife Sandhya and his father-in-law Rambilas Sahni.

"An autorickshaw driver, seen on CCTV ferrying the trio on the night of the incident, provided crucial leads in cracking the case," police said.

During interrogation, Vijay revealed that he had been in a live-in relationship with the woman since 2012 and the two had lived together in Mumbai, where they also had a son, police said.

After their separation, Vijay married Sandhya in 2014, police added.

Police said the victim later re-established contact with Vijay and allegedly pressured him to take her to his native place, threatening to create trouble otherwise.

On January 26, Vijay brought the victim and his wife from Mumbai to Gorakhpur, they said.

After moving around the city for a few days and consuming alcohol, the trio reached the PP Ganj area on January 29. Following an argument, the victim allegedly created a scene near the bridge, after which Vijay strangled her with the help of his wife, the officers said.

The accused then allegedly dumped the body under the bridge and attempted to destroy evidence, police added.

All three accused have been sent to jail, and further investigation is underway, police said.

