Woman killed by paramour, aides in Kaushambi

With the arrest of three persons, Nawabganj police cracked the murder of a 38-year-old woman whose body was found in Kokhraj area of Kaushambi district on January 31.

Police on Wednesday arrested the deceased’s paramour Dheeraj aka Raja Saroj and his two aides. They allegedly confessed to have murdered the woman as she was pressing Dheeraj for marriage.

SSP Ajay Kumar said the woman’s kin had lodged an FIR at Nawabganj police station in this regard.

The body of Seema Devi of Chaini Ka Pura in Nawabganj area was found in Kokhraj area of Kaushambi and probe revealed that one Dheeraj aka Raja Saroj and Madan frequented her house.

Seema’s husband works in Punjab and the couple was not on good terms, the SSP said.

Following the FIR, Dheeraj and Madan of Baghrai area of Pratapgarh were rounded up for questioning during which they confessed to have killed Seema with the help of their accomplice Jaggu.

During investigation Dheeraj told police that he and Seema were in a relationship. But recently he spotted Seema with another man following which he distanced himself from her. However, Seema started pressurizing him for marriage and even approached police.

She also used to make calls to Dheeraj asking for money, the SSP said.

“Fed up of continuous blackmailing by Seema, Dheeraj and Madan planned to kill her. The duo along with their aide Jaggu reached Seema’s house on January 30. She again threatened to implicate him in a case and broke her mobile in a fit of rage. Dheeraj pacified Seema and took her with him in their car on pretext of buying her a new mobile. They took Seema towards Pratapgarh and strangulated her on the way to Kaushambi. They dumped the body in Kokhraj area and returned home. Seema’s SIM card card, keys of her house, alto car were recovered from the accused as evidence,” the SSP added.

