Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Woman killed by paramour, aides in Kaushambi
lucknow news

Woman killed by paramour, aides in Kaushambi

Three persons were arrested by Nawabganj police for murder of a 38-year-old woman whose body was found in Kokhraj area of Kaushambi district on January 31
Kaushambi police said the woman was pressurizing the accused for marriage. (Pic for representation)
Updated on Feb 03, 2022 07:34 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

With the arrest of three persons, Nawabganj police cracked the murder of a 38-year-old woman whose body was found in Kokhraj area of Kaushambi district on January 31.

Police on Wednesday arrested the deceased’s paramour Dheeraj aka Raja Saroj and his two aides. They allegedly confessed to have murdered the woman as she was pressing Dheeraj for marriage.

SSP Ajay Kumar said the woman’s kin had lodged an FIR at Nawabganj police station in this regard.

The body of Seema Devi of Chaini Ka Pura in Nawabganj area was found in Kokhraj area of Kaushambi and probe revealed that one Dheeraj aka Raja Saroj and Madan frequented her house.

Seema’s husband works in Punjab and the couple was not on good terms, the SSP said.

Following the FIR, Dheeraj and Madan of Baghrai area of Pratapgarh were rounded up for questioning during which they confessed to have killed Seema with the help of their accomplice Jaggu.

During investigation Dheeraj told police that he and Seema were in a relationship. But recently he spotted Seema with another man following which he distanced himself from her. However, Seema started pressurizing him for marriage and even approached police.

RELATED STORIES

She also used to make calls to Dheeraj asking for money, the SSP said.

“Fed up of continuous blackmailing by Seema, Dheeraj and Madan planned to kill her. The duo along with their aide Jaggu reached Seema’s house on January 30. She again threatened to implicate him in a case and broke her mobile in a fit of rage. Dheeraj pacified Seema and took her with him in their car on pretext of buying her a new mobile. They took Seema towards Pratapgarh and strangulated her on the way to Kaushambi. They dumped the body in Kokhraj area and returned home. Seema’s SIM card card, keys of her house, alto car were recovered from the accused as evidence,” the SSP added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
UP Election
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP