Woman, two kids suffocate to death in house fire in Basti; husband critical

A woman and her two children, aged 3 months and 4 years, suffocated to death after a fire broke out in one of the rooms of their house in Basti in the early hours of Sunday, said senior police officials. The woman’s husband, who was also sleeping in the room, was said to be in a critical condition and sent to a medical centre in Ayodhya. (For representation)

According to police, Sunil Kesarwani and his family lived on the second floor of his two-storied house in Galla Mandi under Haraiyya police station limits of Basti. His brothers Vijay and Amarnath Kesarwani lived on the first and the ground floor.

Haraiyya circle officer (CO) Sanjay Singh said Sunil’s wife Pooja, four-year-old daughter and three-month-old son were killed in the incident. He said the primary investigation suggested that the fire broke out due to a short circuit around 3.30 am and Sunil and his family could not get alerted as they were deep asleep. He said Sunil’s brothers and other families got alerted when they spotted flames coming out of the second floor after which they rushed and pulled out Sunil and his family.

He said the family was rushed to Haraiyya community health centre but the doctors declared three of them dead while referring Sunil to a higher medical centre for better treatment.

He said the spot examination suggested that all four members went unconscious as smoke slowly filled the room following which they could not rescue themselves. They were pulled when others in the house spotted the flames. He said the bodies have been sent for postmortem examination for further legal proceedings.