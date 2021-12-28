Women marathon by Congress draws good response in Lucknow

An impressive turnout of participants was witnessed at the marathon organised by the Congress party as part of its ‘Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon’ (I am a girl, I can fight) initiative at the Ekana stadium on Tuesday.

“This is a befitting reply to the Yogi government that did not allow marathon run on December 26. On Tuesday the marathon attracted about 20,000 participants, much higher than our target,” said Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) spokesman Uma Shankar Pandey.

“Pooja Patel, Nisha Yadav and Dimple got first, second and third prize respectively in the 5-kilometer marathon,” said Pandey. The Congress is giving a scooty each to top three participants. Another party leader said besides top three winners 15 others were given smartphones and health bands too.

These marathon runs have also been organised at Meerut and Jhansi.

At the start of the marathon, due to some confusion, a stampede of sorts was witnessed while the gates of the stadium were opening. The participants were later called back and asked to wait. Eyewitnesses said this confusion happened twice. Footwear of some participants was seen at the starting point of the marathon.

“Some girls thought the race had started and began running. It was all managed smoothly and no untoward incident took place,” said a party leader.