Women’s Issues Redressal Day: DM lends ear to harried women citizens

The district administration observed ‘women’s issues redressal day’ on Friday. In the two-hour-long programme that started at 11am in room no 49 in the DM’s Office, DM Abhishek Prakash lent a ear to their problems and assured all help.

“I never thought that I would get possession of my house under Shehri Gareeb Awas Yojna so easily. I have been trying for it for the last 10 months. Thanks to the DM who made it possible,” said Phoolmati Sonkar, one of the women whose issue was dealt with on the day.

Baby Saini was another woman whose issue was redressed on spot when the DM ordered officials to issue her a character certificate immediately for which she had been running from pillar to post.

Other than the DM, officials from other departments too remained present at the event.

Prakash said that on the day around 66 complaints were received. Of the total, 12 were related to the Collectorate, 18 were related to chief development officer, six cases were related to tehsil Sadar, while 5, 4, 2 and 19 cases were related to tehsil BKT, Malihabad, Sarojininagar and Mohanlalganj, respectively.

