Women’s Issues Redressal Day: DM lends ear to harried women citizens
The district administration observed ‘women’s issues redressal day’ on Friday. In the two-hour-long programme that started at 11am in room no 49 in the DM’s Office, DM Abhishek Prakash lent a ear to their problems and assured all help.
“I never thought that I would get possession of my house under Shehri Gareeb Awas Yojna so easily. I have been trying for it for the last 10 months. Thanks to the DM who made it possible,” said Phoolmati Sonkar, one of the women whose issue was dealt with on the day.
Baby Saini was another woman whose issue was redressed on spot when the DM ordered officials to issue her a character certificate immediately for which she had been running from pillar to post.
Other than the DM, officials from other departments too remained present at the event.
Prakash said that on the day around 66 complaints were received. Of the total, 12 were related to the Collectorate, 18 were related to chief development officer, six cases were related to tehsil Sadar, while 5, 4, 2 and 19 cases were related to tehsil BKT, Malihabad, Sarojininagar and Mohanlalganj, respectively.
Sacked Punjab health minister Singla sent to 14-day judicial custody
Mohali: A Mohali court on Friday sent sacked Punjab health minister Dr Vijay Singla to 14-day judicial custody on graft charges. On May 25, Dr Singla, along with his OSD Pardeep Kumar, were arrested on corruption charges after chief minister Bhagwant Mann sacked him as he was accused of demanding a 1% commission in tenders and purchases by his department. Singla's OSD, too, has been remanded to judicial custody till June 10.
Amritsar-Kolkata corridor: Two sarpanches, JE among 17 booked for embezzlement of panchayat funds
The Punjab vigilance bureau has booked 17 persons and 10 firms for misappropriation of panchayat funds received for the acquisition of land in five villages of Patiala district for the Amritsar-Kolkata Integrated Corridor Project. The VB said the accused embezzled compensation amount received for the purchase of over 1,100 acres of land at Akari, Sehra, Sehri, Takhtumajra and Pabra villages, falling under the Ghanaur assembly segment in Rajpura tehsil of the district.
Patna judge issues warrant to arrest Magadh University V-C Rajendra Prasad
A special vigilance court in Patna on Friday issued a warrant for the arrest of Magadh University vice-chancellor Rajendra Prasad who has been on medical leave after the state's special vigilance unit carried out searches at his office and Gorakhpur residence in connection with a corruption case in November last year.
NGT petitioned to save water bodies in Aurangabad Khalsa area
Lucknow Omaxe City Residents and Allottees Association has filed a petition with the National Green Tribunal pleading against encroachment of water bodies like lakes and natural drains at an alarming pace near the Aurangabad Khalsa area. LORAA has demanded the mapping of ponds and a report on anti-encroachment projects initiated by the government for water conservation. The residents' welfare society has blamed the land mafia for rapidly bridging ponds.
Karnal man gets life imprisonment for doctor’s murder
A district court on Friday sentenced a man with life imprisonment convicting him of murder of a senior doctor and former president of the Indian Medical Association. However, two accused were acquitted by the court of the district and sessions judge Chandra Shekhar as police failed to prove their involvement in the case. As per police interrogation, Pawan Kumar, of RK Puram in Karnal was an employee at Dr Gupta's Amritdhara Hospital.
