Work to ensure 75 LS seats from U.P. in 2024 polls: CM Yogi to BJP cadre

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath told party workers at the BJP state working committee meeting on Sunday that they should work to achieve the target of winning 75 of Uttar Pradesh’s 80 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha (LS) polls.

With the two deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak by his side, Yogi said after BJP’s spectacular show in the 2022 U.P. polls, the 2024 Lok Sabha election was the next target.

“We must prepare a roadmap for ensuring that the party wins 75 Lok Sabha seats from U.P.,” he said and focused on continuing the party and government’s “labharthi (beneficiary)” outreach while continuing with focus on Hindu religious hotspots. The CM said of the 130 commitments that were there in the party manifesto for 2022 U.P. assembly polls, ₹5,400 crore had been earmarked in the budget to fulfil 97 of them.

Yogi ministers have already completed round one of their statewide tours to gather feedback from the masses about the delivery of various schemes and a second round is to begin. All Yogi ministers have to spend their weekend out of Lucknow, meeting people, collecting feedback.

“Work is under way to ensure that all beneficiaries have a special card in which are listed the schemes whose benefit they were getting, the kind of jobs they have. All of this data would be kept in a digital format for ready access,” Yogi said at the meeting.

Internal surveys of the BJP had proved that beneficiary outreach had paid handsome dividends to the party, helping it cut through the caste maze to retain U.P. BJP leaders attending the state executive admitted that the party’s focus on restoring glory of symbols of “Hindu pride” had helped the party cement its association with the masses.

The CM also slammed the opposition and credited the masses for rejecting what he described as “the opposition conspiracy” to confuse people in the hope of getting a split verdict.

“But the opposition hopes now lie shattered, their lies and conspiracies stand exposed. After the last public meeting you all would have seen how Kashi Vishwanath corridor got built and now at least one lakh pilgrims are visiting the place daily,” he said and listed several Hindu hot spots like Mathura, Vrindavan, Naimisharanya, Vindhyavasini as places where work to restore their glory was in progress.

Yogi’s line was echoed by deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya who said scrapping of Article 370 and 35 A, Ram temple at Ayodhya and the construction of Kashi Vishwanath corridor were the things that seemed impossible but were made possible by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “This time we would be up against not just the opposition but anti-social and unpatriotic elements too,” Maurya said.

“Very soon, there would be urban local body elections too and all have to contest the elections in a united manner. The party will choose the candidates and all must back the party picks,” Maurya said and added that “organisation was the key”. “It is because of the organisation that we have our government today,” Maurya said.

Taking the view forward, deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said the cadre was supreme. “We are a cadre-based party and with whose help we will win again,” he said praising Covid management under PM Modi’s guidance.

Earlier, state BJP chief Swatantra Dev and U.P. BJP in-charge Radha Mohan Singh had set the tone for the state working committee by remembering party’s charismatic leader and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The scientific convention centre, where the BJP held its state executive in Lucknow, was built by the efforts of Vajpayee. The BJP is set to declare a new state chief as Swatantra Dev will quit the position as he is the Jal Shakti minister in Yogi 2.0 government. The BJP and allies had won 73 seats from U.P. in 2014 Lok Sabha polls followed by 64 seats in 2019 LS elections.

Discussion on celebrations of BJP’s 8 years of rule at Centre

At the working committee, discussions were held to finalise the plan for celebrations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s eight years in office. The BJP has decided on a 15-day celebration essentially aimed at mass connect through a variety of ways.

Strategy for upcoming polls, bypolls discussed

The party also discussed its strategy for the upcoming bypolls to Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha seats on June 23, Rajya Sabha biennial elections on June 10, and the legislative council polls also scheduled for June, said sources. About 600 party officials attended the meeting.