Working on artificial reproduction of Cycads: CSIR-NBRI experts
Cycads, said to be the oldest living seed plant, are on the verge of extinction, experts at Lucknow’s Council of Scientific and Industrial Research–National Botanical Research Institute (CSIR–NBRI) said. The institute is working to ensure they survive through artificial reproduction, they said.
“Cycads have undergone huge transformations throughout their history and humans may be the only ones who can save them. They’re on the verge of extinction, so we’re working on artificial reproduction to keep them alive before they go extinct,” said SK Barik, director, CSIR-NBRI, Lucknow.
The NBRI boasts of a vast collection of Cycads.
“We have the most extensive collection of Cycads in South Asia and rank ninth in the world with 71 species,” he said.
“Cycads are mostly seen in gardens and parks to enhance their aesthetics, but few people are aware that they date back to the dinosaur era. They have been around for a long time and are among the oldest living fossils,” Barik said.
“Despite surviving three mass extinctions, many cycad species are now in danger of disappearing because of humans. They are the oldest living seed plants and are the most threatened group of organisms on earth, with almost 64% being on the verge of extinction. They evolved in the late Carboniferous or early Permian around 300 million years ago and then rose to abundance in the Jurassic Period,” said Dr KJ Singh, senior scientist, CSIR-NBRI, Lucknow, who is researching extensively on the rare plant to save it from extinction.
He said four species of cycads were now extinct, including Encephalartos Woodii, Brevifoliolatus, Nubimontanus, and Relictus that can now only be found at Botanical Gardens.
“Cycads are one of the popular plants used in offices, hotels and parks for beautification. It has a multi-million commercial market globally. Most of the demand is fulfilled by importing from Japan. If we can increase the number of Indian species in the market, we would too be able to commercialise it,” Singh added.
It is advisable to leave these plants alone in their natural habitat and not snatch them from the wild. Mass and illegal cutting from the wild needs to be discouraged to protect them, said Barik.
-
Institute inquiry into coal crisis, scrap privatisation of power distribution in UTs: AIPEF to Centre
The All India Power Engineers Federation has demanded the Centre to institute an independent high-level inquiry into the coal crisis that has led to power shortage in the country and scrap the privatisation of power distribution in union territories, including Chandigarh. The federation alleged that the policies, including the import of coal formulated were aimed directly to benefit private companies, the statement said.
-
UP close to fully vaccinating 18+ population against Covid
LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh was close to becoming the first state with over 15 crore or 100% of its 18 plus population fully vaccinated against Covid vaccine, said a statement from the state government on Sunday. At present 149310271 people have got their second dose while the total number of Covid vaccine doses administered till now is 326542028, which is highest among all states in the country.
-
Uttar Pradesh witnesses slight rise in Covid cases
Uttar Pradesh recorded a slight rise in new Covid cases on Sunday as 149 more people tested positive for the viral infection as compared to 134 on Saturday and 127 on Friday. “In the past 24 hours, the state tested 110409 Covid samples and till now a total 114280304 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health in a press statement.
-
Nitish Kumar chooses ‘poor party worker’ over minister RCP Singh for Rajya Sabha
In a surprise move, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United on Sunday opted for former Jharkhand lawmaker Khiru Mahto as the party's choice for the Rajya Sabha seat, denying a third term to Union steel minister RCP Singh whose term in the Upper House ends on July 7. Nitish Kumar's party announced its pick for the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections on Sunday evening, hours after alliance partner Bharatiya Janata Party named its candidates.
-
Coastal authority to expedite backlog of CRZ clearances
Mumbai: The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority has planned a 'marathon' meeting over five weeks, between June 7 and July 4, to expedite a backlog of requests for coastal regulatory zone (CRZ) clearances. The apex body for realtors in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, CREDAI-MCHI, has also taken up the issue of pending CRZ clearances with the government. At least 23 proposals are for the redevelopment of older properties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics