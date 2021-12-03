Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Workshop on natural farming in Varanasi’s Sevapuri block from Dec 8 to10
lucknow news

Workshop on natural farming in Varanasi’s Sevapuri block from Dec 8 to10

Training in natural farming would be organized for selected farmers in all the development blocks of Varanasi on December 11, 12 and 13.
Deputy director, agriculture, Akhilesh Kumar Singh said collective efforts would have to be made to create awareness among farmers about natural farming so that more and more cultivators opted for it. (Pic for representation)
Published on Dec 03, 2021 11:15 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

VARANASI A workshop on natural and cow-based farming will be organized in the country’s first model developmental block in Sevapuri from December 8 to 10, in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed interaction with farmers in Varanasi in the third week of December.

Addressing a one-day workshop in Sevapuri on Thursday, member of Kisan Samridhi Aayog Srikrishna Chaudhary said a ‘Prakritik Krishi Yatra’ would also be taken out in every nyaya panchayat in Sewapuri block to create awareness among farmers about natural farming before the Prime Minister’s visit.

Chaudhary said that according to the action plan, training in natural farming would be organized for selected farmers in all the development blocks of Varanasi on December 11, 12 and 13. The farmers would be informed about natural and cow-based farming on behalf of Lok Bharti.

Training about natural farming will be given in Arajiline-Kashi Vidyapeeth-Harhua and Chiraigaon-Cholapur development blocks on December 11 and 12 respectively.

On December 13, training will be given to farmers of Pindra and Baragaon.

RELATED STORIES

On December 15 and 16, Annadata Samman ceremony would be organized, he added.

Deputy director, agriculture, Akhilesh Kumar Singh said collective efforts would have to be made to create awareness among farmers about natural farming so that more and more cultivators opted for it.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 1
Solar Eclipse 2021
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
Cyclone Jawad
India Covid-19 Cases
Omicron Covid-19 variant
HTLS 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP