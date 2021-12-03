Workshop on natural farming in Varanasi’s Sevapuri block from Dec 8 to10

VARANASI A workshop on natural and cow-based farming will be organized in the country’s first model developmental block in Sevapuri from December 8 to 10, in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed interaction with farmers in Varanasi in the third week of December.

Addressing a one-day workshop in Sevapuri on Thursday, member of Kisan Samridhi Aayog Srikrishna Chaudhary said a ‘Prakritik Krishi Yatra’ would also be taken out in every nyaya panchayat in Sewapuri block to create awareness among farmers about natural farming before the Prime Minister’s visit.

Chaudhary said that according to the action plan, training in natural farming would be organized for selected farmers in all the development blocks of Varanasi on December 11, 12 and 13. The farmers would be informed about natural and cow-based farming on behalf of Lok Bharti.

Training about natural farming will be given in Arajiline-Kashi Vidyapeeth-Harhua and Chiraigaon-Cholapur development blocks on December 11 and 12 respectively.

On December 13, training will be given to farmers of Pindra and Baragaon.

On December 15 and 16, Annadata Samman ceremony would be organized, he added.

Deputy director, agriculture, Akhilesh Kumar Singh said collective efforts would have to be made to create awareness among farmers about natural farming so that more and more cultivators opted for it.