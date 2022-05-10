Workshop on ‘promoting job opportunity and entrepreneurship’ held in Lucknow

A workshop on ‘promoting job opportunity and entrepreneurship’ was organised on Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission office premises on Tuesday. The workshop was conducted under the aegis of Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission and the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce.

Aparna Yadav, who was present as a special guest at the event, addressed the students and shared her thoughts to pave the way for success in their lives. The chief guest of the event Andra Vamsi, mission director, Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission, encouraged youths to get skill training and wished them a bright future.

The event started with virtual welcome speeches from Arun Karan, regional vice-president of the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce. Later, Mukesh Singh, president, Lucknow Chapter and executive council member, Baljit Sobti, executive council member, Indo-American Chamber of Commerce, Jayant Krishna, former CEO, Skill India Mission, Rishi Raj Tandon, FCS, Poonam Kaura, Partner- Government and Public Sector advisory, Gagan Deep, MD, Shreya Auto World, and Dr Suryakant, professor and head, Department of Respiratory Medicine, guided the youth present in the workshop.