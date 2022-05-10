Workshop on ‘promoting job opportunity and entrepreneurship’ held in Lucknow
A workshop on ‘promoting job opportunity and entrepreneurship’ was organised on Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission office premises on Tuesday. The workshop was conducted under the aegis of Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission and the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce.
Aparna Yadav, who was present as a special guest at the event, addressed the students and shared her thoughts to pave the way for success in their lives. The chief guest of the event Andra Vamsi, mission director, Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission, encouraged youths to get skill training and wished them a bright future.
The event started with virtual welcome speeches from Arun Karan, regional vice-president of the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce. Later, Mukesh Singh, president, Lucknow Chapter and executive council member, Baljit Sobti, executive council member, Indo-American Chamber of Commerce, Jayant Krishna, former CEO, Skill India Mission, Rishi Raj Tandon, FCS, Poonam Kaura, Partner- Government and Public Sector advisory, Gagan Deep, MD, Shreya Auto World, and Dr Suryakant, professor and head, Department of Respiratory Medicine, guided the youth present in the workshop.
-
BMC issues show cause notice to Ranas for unauthorised alterations
Mumbai The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Tuesday served a show cause notice to Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana, for unauthorised alterations to the approved plans at their Khar residence on the eighth floor of the Lavie building. The notice was served within 24 hours of the civic body's inspections on Monday, under section 351 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act 1888, and listed out 10 illegalities in their house.
-
Delhi logs 1,118 new Covid-19 cases, fresh infections up 40% from a day ago
A day after Delhi logged less than 1,000 daily Covid-19 cases--799 in total--the city, in a 40% spike, saw 1,118 fresh infections on Tuesday, pushing its cumulative tally to 1,896,171, a health department bulletin showed. On Sunday, the Capital recorded 1,422 new cases, which means that for two straight days--Monday and Tuesday--Delhi has seen a significant rise or fall in its fresh infections from those on the previous day.
-
Applications for MBA double in a year, back to pre-Covid times
Mumbai Applications for the annual entrance test for management courses have more than doubled since last year, taking it back to pre-Covid times. The date shared by the state common entrance test cell has revealed that while pre-admission registrations in 2021 stood at 54,227, this year, nearly 1.29 lakh students have completed the registration process and will appear for the exam in August.
-
BJP leaders urge civic admin to speed up work on Balbharti-Paud road
PUNE As the Karve road traffic problem is becoming critical day after day, political leaders, mainly Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, are urging the administration to speed up work on the Balbharti-Paud road which will help reduce traffic woes. BJP state unit president and Kothrud MLA, Chandrakant Patil, on Monday held a review meeting with municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar and discussed various issues related to the Kothrud assembly including the Karve road traffic issues.
-
BMTC bus driver requests euthanasia in letter to President, PM
A letter written in February by a sacked employee of Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation in Bengaluru has recently been making the rounds. In the letter, Shambulingaiah, requested President Ramnath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to grant their permission for euthanasia for him and his family.
