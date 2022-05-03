World asthma day: Teachers must be trained to handle kids with asthma, says doc

Considering the rise in the percentage of children getting afflicted with asthma and allergy, the doctors have suggested the school staff, particularly teachers, to get trained in handling such children.

“The number of children with allergy has gone up by 10% in April this year as compared to the same duration during the pre-Covid period. Such children also go to school and can get asthma attacks, hence training of school staff is necessary,” said Dr Rajiv Garg, senior faculty, respiratory medicine at the King George’s Medical University.

“There could be two big reasons for the rise in cases. First and foremost is the reopening of the schools after a long gap and resumption of outdoor activities for children. Secondly, the sudden change in season is also the cause. Very high day temperatures might be triggering allergies,” he said.

The doctor said that several other factors are also responsible for the rise in asthma and allergy cases. “Masks are in trend and are beneficial for asthma patients, but the majority of the people do not know the correct method of using them,” said Dr Garg.

He said, “People, particularly children, wear the same mask for days together, and during the day while eating or doing some work they keep it anywhere without considering it might collect dust which they can inhale if they wear it again.”

Allergy troubles people of other age groups also particularly those above 50 years of age. “Sudden change of season this year has brought trouble for elderly too with rise in air pollution,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

He said that family members should keep a watch if elderly have any discomfort in breathing which is one of the significant signs of the initiation of the problem.

Tips:

# Children using inhaler should keep one in school bag, even if their dose is one each in the morning and evening

# Do not ignore medication or discontinue it without medical advice

# Keep school informed if the child is allergic to something