World Heritage Week: Chhota Imambada’s Bawarchi Khana to be restored by year-end

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has been conserving the centuries-old Shahi Bawarchi Khana (royal kitchen) at Chhota Imambada for over a month, and the restoration work is expected to be completed by the end of the year. Restoration work in progress at the Bawarchi Khana of the Chhota Imambada, in Lucknow (Sourced)

Aftab Hussain, superintending archaeologist, said the work involves a slow and meticulous process. “We are removing dead plaster, treating cracks, strengthening weakened sections and carrying out detailed lime plastering,” he said.

Built in 1839 by Nawab Muhammad Ali Shah, the third nawab of Awadh, Chhota Imambada served as an important religious and cultural centre. Its royal kitchen once prepared meals during Ramzan and Muharram, which were distributed among the poor, a tradition started 186 years ago and still practised today.

The structure had suffered significant deterioration over time, with plaster falling off and bricks exposed. ASI took up the conservation project following a report from the Hussainabad and Allied Trust, which maintains the complex.

Lucknow to host celebrations

The Uttar Pradesh department of culture, in collaboration with the State Museum and the directorate of archaeology, Lucknow, will celebrate World Heritage Week from November 19 to 25. The week-long event aims to highlight India’s rich cultural heritage along with the diverse historical sites of Uttar Pradesh.

“The inaugural ceremony will be held on November 19 at 4 pm at the State Museum, Lucknow, with prof Mandevi Singh, vice-chancellor of Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya, as the chief guest. The key attractions include exhibitions showcasing India’s UNESCO Cultural World Heritage Sites and displays focused on notable heritage locations across Uttar Pradesh,” said Renu Dwevidi, director of the State Museum and the directorate of archaeology, Lucknow.

As part of the celebrations, a special lecture titled “Vaishvik Sabhyata ke Kendra: Bharatiya Dharohar” will be delivered by Dr Rees Singh, media advisor to the chief minister, on November 21.