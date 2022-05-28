World Menstrual Hygiene Day: LU exhorts girl students to break period taboos

On the occasion of World Menstrual Hygiene Day, a team from University of Lucknow (LU) went to four colleges-- Rajkiya High School , Khandasara; Rajkiya High School, Saspan; Rajkiya High School, Dhari; Virangana Uda Devi Rajkiya Balika Inter College of Mall region and interacted with girl students in an attempt to break the taboo and stigma associated with menstrual cycle.

To promote menstrual health and hygiene, LU vice chancellor prof Alok Kumar Rai handed over sanitary napkin vending machines and incinerators to principal of these colleges and made a call for Swasth Bharat.

Prof Rai said he wanted students to pursue higher studies and assured all possible help in this direction.

He announced that the varsity will organise health camps and diet counselling in these colleges.

While interacting with students, he said if every girl student gets connected with such awareness campaigns a revolution will come in the field of girl student physical and mental health.

On the occasion, a street play was organised by National Service Scheme (NSS) students under the supervision of NSS coordinator prof Rupesh Kumar.

Dean students’ welfare prof Poonam Tandon, who is the nodal person of this programme, said along with education, health of a girl child comes in top priority list of vice chancellor and the university will extend all possible help to them to improve education and health.

Chief proctor prof Rakesh Diwedi asked students to break silence on societal taboos as this was the basic requirement of good mental and physical health.

Over 300 students of these four schools/colleges along with their principals and teachers participated in this function at Virangana Uda Devi Rajkiya Balika Inter College of Mall region.

In this 5-day programme, Lucknow University is planning to interact with more 1500 students of rural area.

Prof Sangeet Sahu, Dr Alka Mishra and Dr Jyotsna Singh from Lucknow University were also present in the programme.

Health of girl students has always been a prime concern of chancellor Anandiben Patel and under her guidance voluminous work has been done in the state, an official said.