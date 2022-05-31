World No Tobacco Day: More loss, no gain, say experts

The expenses on tobacco related illness are three times the revenue earned from sale of tobacco products.

“That’s reason enough why such products should not be sold,” said experts at various events organised on World No Tobacco Day on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“In a survey done in 2015-16, it was found that the annual revenue generated from the sale of tobacco products was recorded at ₹35,600 crore in India. But the annual expense upon treatment of tobacco related illness was ₹1,04,500 crore, three times the revenue. The data also shows how tobacco troubles those who consume it in any form,” said prof Vinod Jain, professor in department of surgery at King George’s Medical University and chief executive officer of KGMU Goonj, the community radio of KGMU. He was addressing an event on World No Tobacco day.

Addressing media persons, prof Sandip Tiwari, HoD trauma surgery said, “Consuming tobacco in any form be it through smoking, second hand smoke or passive smoke, chewing tobacco, it only harms. There is no way tobacco will benefit its users.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Professor Rajendra Prasad, director medical education and HoD pulmonary medicine, Era’s Lucknow medical college and hospital said, “Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS 2) 2016-2017 gives an average tobacco usage prevalence of 42.4% for men and 14.2% for women. Tobacco consumption is a known risk factor for not only respiratory diseases such as lung cancer, COPD, respiratory tract infections but is also associated with the development of cardiovascular diseases, stroke, oropharyngeal cancer, oesophageal cancer, cataracts and many others.”

“Around 38.7% of adults were exposed to second hand smoke at home. Majority do not even know the second hand smoke can cause equal damage to body as it does to the smoker,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Majority patients coming to our campus talk about their smoking habits and many say they are tobacco users since decades but they are not aware about harmful impact of tobacco usage,” said Dr Sudhir Singh, spokesperson KGMU.

Awareness rally

An awareness rally was taken out jointly by Lucknow Cancer Institute and Health education Awareness and Learning (HEAL) foundation from the institute till 1090 crossing and back.

Institute’s director Nirmala Pant said union minister Kaushal Kishore and UP’s deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak flagged off the rally that aims to make people aware about the harmful impact of tobacco consumption.

The Indian Medical Association, Lucknow also organised a awareness programme at IMA Bhavan in which doctors and nurses participated, said Dr Pranjal Agrawal, coordinator of the event.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

KGMU campus to be tobacco-free zone: V-C

KGMU has decided to make its campus tobacco free. Vice chancellor Lt Gen (Dr) Bipin Puri said, “Today we have decided to ensure there is no one on campus who consumes tobacco. Display regarding this decision will be put up prominently and fine will be imposed upon violators even if they are KGMU staff.” He said that all guards have been sensitized about this decision.