World Wetlands Day: Clean-up, awareness drive mark day at Hulas Khera wetland

An awareness campaign and cleanliness drive was carried out at Hulas Khera wetland, also known as Karela Jheel, in Mohanlalganj tehsil, on Sunday, as part of World Wetlands Day observances. The marathon organised by the forest department being flagged off in Lucknow on Monday. (HT Photo)

The programme was organised by the Gomti Task Force (GTF) of the 137 Composite Ecological Task Force Battalion (Territorial Army) 39 Gorkha Rifles, in collaboration with the department of environmental science of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU). Students, research scholars, faculty members, GTF personnel and local villagers took part in the exercise.

Speakers at the event underlined the ecological role of wetlands, which are increasingly under pressure due to encroachment, waste dumping and unchecked human activity. Prof Venkatesh Dutta, head of the department of environmental science at BBAU, said wetlands function as “natural kidneys” of the ecosystem. He pointed out that they help in groundwater recharge, regulate floods and support a wide range of plant and animal life.

As part of the programme, research fellows collected water samples from the wetland for scientific analysis to assess its health and pollution levels. Participants also took part in bird-watching activities, drawing attention to the wetland’s importance as a habitat for resident and migratory bird species.

Major Kanwardeep Singh Nagi, officer commanding the Gomti Task Force, said wetlands such as Hulas Khera play a crucial role in maintaining the health of the Gomti river system. He stressed the need for sustained public awareness and responsible civic behaviour to prevent pollution of water bodies.

Gram pradhan Abhishek Dixit said the village community would cooperate in keeping the wetland free from plastic waste and other pollutants.

Forest dept holds awareness events

A 5-kilometre marathon, Plog Run and symposium marked the World Wetlands Day, in the state capital on Monday.

Under the joint aegis of the Awadh Forest Division, Lucknow and the District Ganga Committee, a public awareness and participatory programme was organised at Kukrail Reserve Forest. DM Vishak G, was the chief guest, said Sitanshu Pandey, divisional forest officer (Awadh).

SDO Lucknow Chandan Chaudhary, highlighted the importance of increasing public awareness for wetland conservation. A 5-kilometre marathon and Plog Run was organised to promote wetland protection. The run was conducted from Rasoolpur Tiraha to Maulshree Auditorium, Kukrail.

A symposium “Conversation on Wetlands” was also organised.

Major attractions of the programme included nature walks, bird watching, a visit to the Gharial Interpretation Centre, and exposure to developed sacred sites, through which participants, especially children, experienced a direct connection with nature.