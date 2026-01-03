Yamuna Expressway pile-up: No trace yet of woman who saved her two kids; kin await answers

A woman who went missing saving her two children in the deadly multi-vehicle pile-up and fire on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura’s Baldev area on December 16, 2025 is yet to be traced, with none of the recovered mortal remains matching her family’s DNA samples. The search is also on for a bus conductor who went missing after the same incident. The multi-vehicle pile-up and fire on the Yamuna Expressway. (File)

So far, 18 bodies or mortal remains have been identified and handed over to their families. “These identifications were carried out on the basis of DNA samples provided by relatives who feared their kin had died in the December 16 accident on the Yamuna Expressway, which claimed 19 lives,” Mathura senior superintendent of police (SSP) Shlok Kumar said.

He said a five-member committee had been constituted by the district magistrate to ascertain the fate of the two missing persons. “One case relates to Parvati, 38, who was travelling on a private bus from Hamirpur with her two children, and the other is that of Golu, a conductor of another bus involved in the pile-up,” the SSP said.

“All efforts are being made to identify the mortal remains recovered from the site. DNA samples of family members have been collected. Call detail records show that Parvati’s mobile phone was last active at the accident site. Her family members have given statements confirming that she boarded the bus involved in the incident, and her two children have also narrated the ordeal they went through as the bus caught fire,” Kumar said, expressing hope that the issue would be resolved soon.

The family of Golu, the conductor who was asleep in one of the buses at the time of the accident in the early hours, is also awaiting closure, as no remains recovered so far have matched his family’s DNA. Golu was a resident of the Badi area in Rajasthan’s Dholpur district.

Officials said the committee comprising a magistrate, a police circle officer and a regional transport official is examining evidence related to the presence of Parvati and Golu at the accident site and remains in contact with their families.

Parvati was travelling with her two children when the bus caught fire following the collision. According to survivor accounts, she broke a window to push her children out to safety but could not escape herself. Her husband, Govind, who works in Ghaziabad, reached Mathura the same day and continues to await confirmation about her fate. Their children -- Prachi, 10, and Sunny, 8, survived because of Parvati.

Originally from Hamirpur, the family had been living in Sector 87 of Ghaziabad, where Govind works at construction sites. Parvati and the children had travelled to Hamirpur and boarded the sleeper bus for their return journey.

“My daughter Prachi told me that the bus they were travelling on struck something and caught fire. Parvati broke the window and pushed the children out, but injured her head and fell back inside the bus as it was engulfed in flames,” Govind said.