Yogi Adityanath says country has reached great heights under PM Modi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday described the tenure of the Modi government, which would complete eight years later this month, as one in which the country’s stock has grown globally.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yogi Adityanath was addressing a programme organised by Vidya Bharti as part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ campaign to mark 75 years of the country’s independence.

The BJP has lined up a series of programmes in the run-up to May 30, when a big function is to be organised.

“The governments post-independence couldn’t do justice to the dreams and sentiments of the freedom fighters. The country virtually crawled for the past 70 years but, over the past eight years, it has achieved great heights under Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

“We gained independence in 1947. But, were the sentiments of freedom fighters, who laid down their lives to secure the country’s independence, met?” Yogi Adityanath asked.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He blamed the successive non-BJP governments for engaging in “politics of appeasement.”

“The politics of appeasement led this country towards communal division. It also gave birth to vices like casteism, regionalism, linguism, extremism, separatism and naxalism,” Yogi Adityanath said. He blamed the non-BJP parties for pushing the country in a situation where the anger of masses against the powers that be, spilled on to the streets.

“Luckily, at this juncture the country got the leadership of Prime Minister Modi,” he said. For the first time since independence, the country was moving forward, he said.

The “roots of communal divide” must be targeted, he said. He listed decisions like scrapping Article 370, the Ayodhya temple as proof that issues that were left unaddressed by previous governments but were now being tackled.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“There were many who used to believe that construction of Ayodhya Ram temple may result in riots or communal divide. However, such apprehensions were allayed. For this, all those who raised the issue of Ram temple in Ayodhya, all parties that backed the court’s decision and all others who rose above caste and religious considerations to support the move, deserve applause,” Yogi Adityanath said.