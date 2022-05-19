Yogi Adityanath says country has reached great heights under PM Modi
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday described the tenure of the Modi government, which would complete eight years later this month, as one in which the country’s stock has grown globally.
Yogi Adityanath was addressing a programme organised by Vidya Bharti as part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ campaign to mark 75 years of the country’s independence.
The BJP has lined up a series of programmes in the run-up to May 30, when a big function is to be organised.
“The governments post-independence couldn’t do justice to the dreams and sentiments of the freedom fighters. The country virtually crawled for the past 70 years but, over the past eight years, it has achieved great heights under Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.
“We gained independence in 1947. But, were the sentiments of freedom fighters, who laid down their lives to secure the country’s independence, met?” Yogi Adityanath asked.
He blamed the successive non-BJP governments for engaging in “politics of appeasement.”
“The politics of appeasement led this country towards communal division. It also gave birth to vices like casteism, regionalism, linguism, extremism, separatism and naxalism,” Yogi Adityanath said. He blamed the non-BJP parties for pushing the country in a situation where the anger of masses against the powers that be, spilled on to the streets.
“Luckily, at this juncture the country got the leadership of Prime Minister Modi,” he said. For the first time since independence, the country was moving forward, he said.
The “roots of communal divide” must be targeted, he said. He listed decisions like scrapping Article 370, the Ayodhya temple as proof that issues that were left unaddressed by previous governments but were now being tackled.
“There were many who used to believe that construction of Ayodhya Ram temple may result in riots or communal divide. However, such apprehensions were allayed. For this, all those who raised the issue of Ram temple in Ayodhya, all parties that backed the court’s decision and all others who rose above caste and religious considerations to support the move, deserve applause,” Yogi Adityanath said.
GB Nagar education dept directs shutting down of 16 private schools operating without recognition
Gautam Budh Nagar's basic education officer on Wednesday came out with a notice listing 16 private schools in the district, which were shut down for allegedly running without recognition certificates, and issued directions for their closure with immediate effect. “Notices have been issued to the operators of these schools and they have been ordered to shut down the institutions with immediate effect,” said the officer.
Raj Thackeray to hold rally at Pune on Sunday ahead of Ayodhya visit
Mumbai: After the agitation fiasco against the use of loudspeakers at mosques and ahead of his Ayodhya visit, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray will hold a rally Sunday morning at Pune. In addition, MNS has now come out openly against Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been opposing Raj Thackeray's Ayodhya visit. The rally is set to be held at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch, a closed auditorium, at 10:00 am.
Audit finds structural flaws in Taraporevala Aquarium
Mumbai: In what may seal the fate of the iconic Taraporevala Aquarium in its present form, the structural audit commissioned by the state government has revealed that the building has developed structural flaws. Inaugurated in 1951 and named after the aquarium, Parsi philanthropist DB Taraporevala, which is otherwise one of the most-visited tourist spots in Mumbai, has been shut due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Congress alleges ₹9,380 crore TDR scam in BMC
Mumbai: Amid the ongoing stand-off between Congress and Shiv Sena over delimitation of wards in Mumbai ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls, former civic leader of opposition Ravi Raja on Thursday alleged a TDR (Transfer Development Rights) scam in BMC to the tune of ₹9380.25 crore. Homes are being built in Worli, Mulund, Bhandup and Kurla.
Traffic police to start trial at Kherki Daula toll plaza next week
The Gurugram traffic police next week will start a three-day trial, starting May 28, at Kherki Daula toll plaza, in which the design of an existing U-turn — around 50m before the plaza — on the Gurugram side of National Highway 48 (NH-48) will be altered, said the officials on Thursday.
