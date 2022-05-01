Yogi Adityanath government lays stress on timely completion of projects in Ayodhya

The Yogi Adityanath government has laid stress on time-bound completion of projects in Ayodhya in its second term.

Regular monitoring of the projects in Ayodhya is being done and the progress report is being reviewed on a routine basis, according to senior officials of the state government.

At present, 54 projects worth ₹3126 crore are underway in Ayodhya.

“A large number of projects of both the Centre and the state government are underway in Ayodhya at present. The state government’s emphasis is on completing all of them in a time-bound manner,” said Rishikesh Upadhyay, mayor of Ayodhya.

In the last five years, the Yogi Adityanath government has completed 17 projects worth ₹138 crore in Ayodhya.

The entire routes of the panch kosi, 14-kosi and 84- kosi parikramas are being developed in Ayodhya.

The new township project in Ayodhya to decongest the old city is also on the government’s priority list. Among the works on the anvil are the road widening project that had faced opposition from locals before the state assembly polls.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has assured traders the project will be implemented only after their consent.

The Ayodhya International Airport project is also on the state government’s priority list. The work is underway. It is being closely monitored by the agencies concerned.

The state government has also reactivated the project related with installing a statue of Lord Ram at Manjha Barhata village in Ayodhya

ROAD WIDENING PROJECT

Under the proposed plan, two stretches of the road in Ayodhya dham (Old Ayodhya town), including the one leading to the historic Hanuman Garhi temple, are to be widened.

Shopkeepers on both sides of the road are opposing this project as they say a large number of shops will be demolished.

Another major expansion of the road is proposed from Naya Ghat to Udaya crossing. This stretch of the road is around 4.6 km. The entire road is proposed to be 24 feet wide — 12 feet on both sides of the divider.

There are a large number of commercial establishments on this stretch. Traders are demanding to curtail the proposed expansion to 20 feet from 24 feet.