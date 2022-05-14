Yogi Adityanath inspects four-lane road work in Gorakhpur

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inspected an under-construction four-lane road from Nakha road to Sports College in Gorakhpur on Saturday. He also laid stress on ensuring quality work on a nullah being constructed on Deoria by-pass road.

“While the four-lane road work is underway, effort should simultaneously be made to ensure that the ongoing construction doesn’t lead to waterlogging. All four-lane roads should have proper lighting arrangements. These four-lane roads would help people in smoother travel,” Yogi Adityanath added.

The chief minister said that the nullah (drain) work being carried out by the Gorakhpur Development Authority (GDA) would help rid an eight-kilometre area of the problem of waterlogging.

While carrying out the inspection, Yogi Adityanath also met children, enquired about their studies and gave them chocolates.

Yogi Adityanath also visited the residence of former president of Bar Association Suresh Shukla to condole his demise. He also visited former income tax commissioner Shivdayal Srivastava whose mother Pushpa Srivastava had passed away recently.