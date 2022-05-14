Yogi Adityanath inspects four-lane road work in Gorakhpur
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inspected an under-construction four-lane road from Nakha road to Sports College in Gorakhpur on Saturday. He also laid stress on ensuring quality work on a nullah being constructed on Deoria by-pass road.
“While the four-lane road work is underway, effort should simultaneously be made to ensure that the ongoing construction doesn’t lead to waterlogging. All four-lane roads should have proper lighting arrangements. These four-lane roads would help people in smoother travel,” Yogi Adityanath added.
The chief minister said that the nullah (drain) work being carried out by the Gorakhpur Development Authority (GDA) would help rid an eight-kilometre area of the problem of waterlogging.
While carrying out the inspection, Yogi Adityanath also met children, enquired about their studies and gave them chocolates.
Yogi Adityanath also visited the residence of former president of Bar Association Suresh Shukla to condole his demise. He also visited former income tax commissioner Shivdayal Srivastava whose mother Pushpa Srivastava had passed away recently.
-
Chandigarh administration serves demolition notices on two more colonies
The Chandigarh administration on Saturday put up demolition notices in two more colonies in Chandigarh – Shahpur Colony in Sector 38 and Kabadi Colony in Maloya. The notices were issued even as the Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday restrained UT from carrying out the demolition drive at Janta Colony, Sector 25, on Sunday. The residents/shopkeepers in the two illegal colonies have been asked to vacate the area within seven days.
-
PSI recruitment exam answer sheets taken out of strongroom, forged: CID
The arrest of a senior officer in the recruitment wing of Karnataka police has revealed that, unlike the earlier finding that rigging of answer sheets took place at the examination centres, answer sheets were forged after they were taken out of the police strongrooms, CID officials involved in probe into the police sub-inspector recruitment scam said. The second was forging the answer sheets.
-
St Peter’s College, Agra: Celebrating a legacy of 175 glorious years
St Peter's College has released a calendar to celebrate the completion of 175 years of its existence. The chairman of the Minority Commission of Uttar Pradesh, Ashfaq Saifi, was present at the function organised on Friday on the college premises and released the calendar which provides a window to the glorious past of this school run by the Archdiocese of Agra.
-
Chandigarh tricity area’s daily Covid cases cross 30 again
Tricity's daily Covid-19 cases crossed the 30 mark again on Saturday, the sixth time this month. As many as 32 people tested positive across the tricity, lower only than the 68-day high of 34 recorded on May 11. After 34 cases on May 11, the tricity had logged 24 and 27 cases for the next two days. At 18, most of the cases came from Chandigarh, followed by 12 from Mohali and two from Panchkula.
-
Victory Day commemoration: 10-yr-old cycles through 8 states in homage to Netaji
Meerut member of parliament Rajendra Aggarwal and other guests were present in Meerut on Saturday to receive 10-year-old Aarav Bhardwaj who has been on a month-long cycle expedition. Aarav, a Class 6 student in a Delhi school has undertaken a marathon bicycle Yatra covering a distance of approximately 2600 km, passing through eight states. This day, called 'victory day', is remembered as a golden letter day in our freedom movement.
