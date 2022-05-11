Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Yogi Adityanath removes Uttar Pradesh DGP Mukul Goel for ‘inaction’
lucknow news

Yogi Adityanath removes Uttar Pradesh DGP Mukul Goel for ‘inaction’

UP’s additional director general (law and order) Prashant Kumar has been given temporary charge as DGP
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath ordered Mukul Goel’s transfer just about 11 months after bringing him from the BSF where the IPS officer served as additional director general of police, or Addl DG. (CM Office, GoUP Twitter)
Updated on May 11, 2022 09:17 PM IST
ByHT Correpondent

LUCKNOW: In a surprise move, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday removed director general of police (DGP) Mukul Goel from his post over “inaction”, people aware of the matter said.

Goel, who was in the state’s DGP for a little over 11 months, has been appointed director general (DG) Civil Defence. He still has almost two years of service and is due to retire in February-end 2024.

According to information shared by home department officials, Goel was removed from the DGP’s post due to what they described as disregard for government work, lack of interest in departmental work and inaction. They did not elaborate.

Additional director general (ADG), Law and Order, Prashant Kumar has been given charge in the absence of the DGP.

A 1987-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the UP cadre, Mukul Goel was appointed the DGP on June 1, 2021.

Before that, Goel was posted in the Border Security Force (BSF).

People aware of the matter said three IPS officers of 1988 batch DG Intelligence DS Chauhan, DG Police Recruitment and Promotion board RK Vishwakarma and DG Prison Anand Kumar are among the front runners for the state’s top police post.

